Theatre Gigante: Shades of Gray

Theatre Gigante

Oct. 26-29

Shades of Gray

UWM's Kenilworth Building, Studio 508

1925 E. Kenilworth Place

This celebration of the influential monologist Spalding Gray features Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell, a performance of excerpts from his work conceived by his widow Kathleen Russo. Russo will speak at each performance and open the tribute on Wednesday with a book signing of The Journals of Spalding Gray at Boswell Book Company. Saturday includes the Milwaukee premiere of Steven Soderbergh's 2010 film And Everything Is Going Fine, a “final monologue” composed from clips of Gray's performances and interviews.