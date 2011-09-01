Theatrical Tendencies: The Little Dog Laughed

Theatrical Tendencies

Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22

The Little Dog Laughed

Milwaukee Gay Arts Center

703 S. Second St.

This company, starting its second season, seeks to represent LGBT experiences and perspectives. For their inaugural production, they transformed the Gay Arts Center into a really cool theater space, and this time they have a terrific script. Douglas Carter Beane, author of the delirious As Bees in Honey Drown, addresses hypocrisy and homophobia in this 2006 comedy of manners about the efforts of a cynical Hollywood agent to keep her exuberant leading man in the closet.