UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department: The Sins of Sor Juana

UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department

Oct. 19-23

The Sins of Sor Juana

Peck School of the Arts

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

The legend of poet Juana Inés de la Cruz represents the quintessential story of the struggling artist who toils in obscurity. She was a beautiful intellectual from a small town who defended the study of science and equality of women in 17th-century Mexico. Though today she is remembered for her contributions, in her time she was virtually unknown. Karen Zacarias' play delivers the story of the poet's life in crisp drama.