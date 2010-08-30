Visual Arts Calendar

×

Cedarburg Cultural Center

262-375-3676

www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org

W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg



CAG Annual Fall JuriedShow

Sept. 5-Oct. 10

Michael Santini andFriends5-Man Show

Oct. 24-Nov. 28

CAG Blizzard of Art

Dec. 12-Jan. 11, 2011





Charles Allis Art Museum

414-278-8295

www.charlesallis.org

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Wisconsin Masters: Bruno Ertz

Oct. 13-Jan. 9, 2011

Gallery Night & Day

Oct. 15-16





Haggerty Museum of Art

Marquette University

414-288-1669

www.marquette.edu/haggerty

13th & Clybourn

Let There Be Light

Aug. 25-Jan. 2, 2011

Holiness and theFeminine Spirit

Aug. 25-Jan. 2, 2011

The Black Panthers

Aug. 25-Jan. 2, 2011





John Michael Kohler Arts Center

920-458-6144

www.jmkac.org

608 New York Ave., Sheboygan

Lynda Barry and Roz Chast: Comic Reflections

Through Sept. 19

A Sense of Humor

Through Sept. 26

Jim Neel: Babel

Through Nov. 7

Mia Fetterman: Cervidae

Sept. 12-April 17, 2011

Billie Grace Lynn: White Elephants

Sept. 19-Jan. 2, 2011

Jill Greenberg: Monkey Portraits

Sept. 26-Jan. 9, 2011

Animal Instinct: Allegory, Allusion, &Anthropomorphism

Oct. 17-June 5, 2011

One & Only: Gifts Made By Hand

Oct. 24 -Jan. 9, 2011

Shimon & Lindemann: An Exhibition From“Survivorship: Through the Lens” Residency

Dec. 11-Feb. 13, 2011





Latino Arts

414-384-3100

www.latinoartsinc.org

1028 S. Ninth St.

Dia de Los MuertosOfrendas

Oct. 22-Nov. 19

Contemporary CubanPrintmaking

Dec. 3-February 2011





Milwaukee Art Museum

414-224-3200

www.mam.org

700 N. Art Museum Drive

Art in Clay: Masterworksof North CarolinaEarthenware

Sept. 2-Jan. 17, 2011

On Site: Chakaia Booker

Sept. 30-Jan. 16, 2011

European Design Since1985: Shaping the New Century

Oct. 9-Jan. 9, 2011





Museum of WisconsinArt

262-334-9638

www.wisconsinart.org

300 S. Sixth Ave., West Bend

170 Years of Wisconsin Art

Through Jan. 2, 2011

Fred Stonehouse

Through Sept. 12

A Case of Wisconsin’sFinest: New Acquisitions from the MillerCoors Collection

Through Dec. 31





Racine Art Museum

262-638-8300

www.ramart.org

441 Main St., Racine

The Miniature Worlds ofBruce Metcalf

Sept. 26-Jan. 9, 2011

Knock Wood

Sept. 26-Jan. 9, 2011

Collection Focus inFibers: John McQueen and Carol Eckert

Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2011

All Figured Out: NewFigurative Works on Paper

Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2011

Mariko Kusumoto:Unfolding Stories

Oct. 24-Jan. 23, 2011

Knock Wood II

Oct. 24-Jan. 23, 2011





Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts

262-781-9470

www.wilson-center.org

19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Hidden River ArtFestival

Sept. 17-19





UWM Peck Schoolof the Arts

www4.uwm.edu/psoa

Inova/Kenilworth

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

Inova/Arts Center

Arts Center Building, Second Floor

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Inova/Zelazo

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, Third Floor

2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Folk Art from the UWMCollection

Through Oct. 25

Inova/Zelazo

Psychotrope

Through Sept. 26

Inova/Kenilworth

Bruce Conner

Through Sept. 26

Inova/Kenilworth

Continuum 9: AdolphRosenblatt

Sept. 10-Nov. 6

Inova/Arts Center

Mary L. Nohl FellowshipsExhibition

Oct. 8-Dec. 12

Inova/Kenilworth

Woven Images

Nov. 8-Dec. 23

Inova/Zelazo

MA/MFA Thesis Exhibition

Nov. 19-Dec. 11

Inova/Arts Center

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

414-271-3656

www.villaterracemuseum.org

2220 N. Terrace Ave.

Cyril Colnik: A New Look

Through Sept. 26





Walker’sPoint Center for the Arts

414-672-2787

www.wpca-milwaukee.org

839 S. Fifth St.

Annual Members Show

Sept. 10-Oct. 16

Dia de Los Muertos

Oct. 29-Nov. 23

COPA Regional JuriedExhibition

Dec. 3-Jan. 22, 2011