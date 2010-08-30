Visual Arts Calendar

Cedarburg Cultural Center
262-375-3676
www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org
W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg
CAG Annual Fall JuriedShow
Sept. 5-Oct. 10
Michael Santini andFriends5-Man Show
Oct. 24-Nov. 28
CAG Blizzard of Art
Dec. 12-Jan. 11, 2011
Charles Allis Art Museum
414-278-8295
1801 N. Prospect Ave.
Wisconsin Masters: Bruno Ertz
Oct. 13-Jan. 9, 2011
Gallery Night & Day
Oct. 15-16
Haggerty Museum of Art
Marquette University
414-288-1669
13th & Clybourn
Let There Be Light
Aug. 25-Jan. 2, 2011
Holiness and theFeminine Spirit
Aug. 25-Jan. 2, 2011
The Black Panthers
Aug. 25-Jan. 2, 2011
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
920-458-6144
608 New York Ave., Sheboygan
Lynda Barry and Roz Chast: Comic Reflections
Through Sept. 19
A Sense of Humor
Through Sept. 26
Jim Neel: Babel
Through Nov. 7
Mia Fetterman: Cervidae
Sept. 12-April 17, 2011
Billie Grace Lynn: White Elephants
Sept. 19-Jan. 2, 2011
Jill Greenberg: Monkey Portraits
Sept. 26-Jan. 9, 2011
Animal Instinct: Allegory, Allusion, &Anthropomorphism
Oct. 17-June 5, 2011
One & Only: Gifts Made By Hand
Oct. 24 -Jan. 9, 2011
Shimon & Lindemann: An Exhibition From“Survivorship: Through the Lens” Residency
Dec. 11-Feb. 13, 2011
Latino Arts
414-384-3100
1028 S. Ninth St.
Dia de Los MuertosOfrendas
Oct. 22-Nov. 19
Contemporary CubanPrintmaking
Dec. 3-February 2011
Milwaukee Art Museum
414-224-3200
700 N. Art Museum Drive
Art in Clay: Masterworksof North CarolinaEarthenware
Sept. 2-Jan. 17, 2011
On Site: Chakaia Booker
Sept. 30-Jan. 16, 2011
European Design Since1985: Shaping the New Century
Oct. 9-Jan. 9, 2011
Museum of WisconsinArt
262-334-9638
300 S. Sixth Ave., West Bend
170 Years of Wisconsin Art
Through Jan. 2, 2011
Fred Stonehouse
Through Sept. 12
A Case of Wisconsin’sFinest: New Acquisitions from the MillerCoors Collection
Through Dec. 31
Racine Art Museum
262-638-8300
441 Main St., Racine
The Miniature Worlds ofBruce Metcalf
Sept. 26-Jan. 9, 2011
Knock Wood
Sept. 26-Jan. 9, 2011
Collection Focus inFibers: John McQueen and Carol Eckert
Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2011
All Figured Out: NewFigurative Works on Paper
Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2011
Mariko Kusumoto:Unfolding Stories
Oct. 24-Jan. 23, 2011
Knock Wood II
Oct. 24-Jan. 23, 2011
Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts
262-781-9470
19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
Hidden River ArtFestival
Sept. 17-19
UWM Peck Schoolof the Arts
Inova/Kenilworth
2155 N. Prospect Ave.
Inova/Arts Center
Arts Center Building, Second Floor
2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.
Inova/Zelazo
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, Third Floor
2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.
Folk Art from the UWMCollection
Through Oct. 25
Inova/Zelazo
Psychotrope
Through Sept. 26
Inova/Kenilworth
Bruce Conner
Through Sept. 26
Inova/Kenilworth
Continuum 9: AdolphRosenblatt
Sept. 10-Nov. 6
Inova/Arts Center
Mary L. Nohl FellowshipsExhibition
Oct. 8-Dec. 12
Inova/Kenilworth
Woven Images
Nov. 8-Dec. 23
Inova/Zelazo
MA/MFA Thesis Exhibition
Nov. 19-Dec. 11
Inova/Arts Center
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
414-271-3656
2220 N. Terrace Ave.
Cyril Colnik: A New Look
Through Sept. 26
Walker’sPoint Center for the Arts
414-672-2787
839 S. Fifth St.
Annual Members Show
Sept. 10-Oct. 16
Dia de Los Muertos
Oct. 29-Nov. 23
COPA Regional JuriedExhibition
Dec. 3-Jan. 22, 2011