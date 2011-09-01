Walker's Point Center for the Arts :19th Annual Dia de los Muertos Exhibition

Walker's Point Center for the Arts

Oct. 21-Nov. 19

19th Annual Dia de los Muertos Exhibition

839 S. Fifth St.

The Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) marks its annual celebration of the Latin American holiday Dia de los Muertos. Striving to welcome all racial and religious groups, curator Jose Chavez states, “No matter who you are, it is important to have a place to honor loved ones.” Two of WPCA's galleries will feature ofrendas created by local artists and community members, and the second annual costumed sidewalk parade (Oct. 28 from the United Community Center, 1028 S. Ninth St., to the WPCA) is sure to delight.