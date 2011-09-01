Woodland Pattern: Jason Kahn & Jon Mueller Percussion Duo

Woodland Pattern
Sept. 18
Jason Kahn & Jon Mueller Percussion Duo
720 E. Locust St.
“Alternating Currents Live” is a long-running series of concerts at the edge of music
hosted by Riverwest's long-standing cultural mecca, Woodland Pattern. The fall season
begins with a performance by internationally respected percussionists Jason Kahn and
Jon Mueller. Both are interested in the relation of sound to environment and eager to
employ electronic effects alongside acoustical percussion to trigger music from across the
sonic spectrum.