Woodland Pattern: Jason Kahn & Jon Mueller Percussion Duo

Woodland Pattern

Sept. 18

Jason Kahn & Jon Mueller Percussion Duo

720 E. Locust St.

“Alternating Currents Live” is a long-running series of concerts at the edge of music

hosted by Riverwest's long-standing cultural mecca, Woodland Pattern. The fall season

begins with a performance by internationally respected percussionists Jason Kahn and

Jon Mueller. Both are interested in the relation of sound to environment and eager to

employ electronic effects alongside acoustical percussion to trigger music from across the

sonic spectrum.