Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Oct. 4
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
929 N. Water St.
Marsalis once granted me a 9 a.m. hotel-room interview wearing nothing but his
boxers. A man that cool could swing in a burning house. He's the favorite whipping
boy of avant-hipsters for his dedication to the jazz tradition, but he and the orchestra
make repertory deep, rigorous and exciting, as with his breathtaking 2005 orchestration
of Coltrane's A Love Supreme. And anybody who tries cutting him on trumpet ends up
bloody.