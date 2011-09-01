Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Oct. 4

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St.

Marsalis once granted me a 9 a.m. hotel-room interview wearing nothing but his

boxers. A man that cool could swing in a burning house. He's the favorite whipping

boy of avant-hipsters for his dedication to the jazz tradition, but he and the orchestra

make repertory deep, rigorous and exciting, as with his breathtaking 2005 orchestration

of Coltrane's A Love Supreme. And anybody who tries cutting him on trumpet ends up

bloody.