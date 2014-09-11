Express Fiction
Features
Entry to the Future
You’ve probably heard the age-old saying that in space no one can hear you scream. Well, what are you screaming about anyway, buddy? Space is the new frontier; it’s an exciting place! Aliens, you say? I haven’t seen any, pal. more
Sep 11, 2014 12:56 PM Express Fiction
Rattus Norvegicus, Love
I always choose the same restaurant for first dates because the staff has learned not to stare. The host knows that I’m partial to the table just to the right of the main entrance; that way the poor girls have a minimal amount of time to re... more
Sep 2, 2014 4:04 PM Express Fiction
Uncertain Truths
It was rumored that after they jumped her for her Doc Martins outside the 7-Eleven on Colorado Boulevard, Abby became animal, too vicious for birthday parties or sundresses. I knew different. Now too paranoid for boots, afraid a pack of ski... more
Aug 27, 2014 3:42 PM Express Fiction
His God Has No Legs
I often look at my husband’s face and attempt to reduce the world to good, bad, black or white. I do this in restaurants and on Christmas morning, at our children’s soccer games and in the car, while my life goes by in one big blur out the... more
Aug 20, 2014 11:46 AM Express Fiction
Arrivals
I wait in the road for the preschoolers, never on the sidewalk. I meet the arrivals right on the blacktop, buses bubbling over the hill like rust. Rust. My English-teacher son would prefer something different, something about sunrises no do... more
Aug 15, 2014 1:42 AM Express Fiction