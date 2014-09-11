Features

Entry to the Future You’ve probably heard the age-old saying that in space no one can hear you scream. Well, what are you screaming about anyway, buddy? Space is the new frontier; it’s an exciting place! Aliens, you say? I haven’t seen any, pal. more 12:56 PM Justin Engelbart Express Fiction

Rattus Norvegicus, Love I always choose the same restaurant for first dates because the staff has learned not to stare. The host knows that I’m partial to the table just to the right of the main entrance; that way the poor girls have a minimal amount of time to re... more 4:04 PM Jane Drexler Express Fiction

Uncertain Truths It was rumored that after they jumped her for her Doc Martins outside the 7-Eleven on Colorado Boulevard, Abby became animal, too vicious for birthday parties or sundresses. I knew different. Now too paranoid for boots, afraid a pack of ski... more 3:42 PM Jeanann Verlee Express Fiction

His God Has No Legs I often look at my husband’s face and attempt to reduce the world to good, bad, black or white. I do this in restaurants and on Christmas morning, at our children’s soccer games and in the car, while my life goes by in one big blur out the... more 11:46 AM Sophie L. Nagelberg Express Fiction