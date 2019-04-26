GeekCraft Expo: Where Etsy Meets Comic Con

What if there was a craft fair that was just the geeky handmade stuff that you see in the Artist Alley section of comic book conventions? GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 is where Etsy meets Comic Con.

Featuring more than 50 local crafters and makers -- covering nearly every fandom -- everything you will see for sale is made by hand and very, very nerdy. In addition, there will be free, geeky craft activities for kids!

Featured vendors at the GeekCraft Expo on May 4-5 include PopMuertos, Copper Chicken and Asha's Homemade Candles

Founded by Marvel comic book writer Daniel Way (Deadpool, Wolverine, The Incredible Hulk) and Kim Matsuzaki (Ubisoft) in 2016, GeekCraft Expo was born when Dan and Kim discovered that such a thing didn’t exist. There are now GeekCraft Expo events all over the United States, including Hawaii.

“The very first GeekCraft Expo was held in Madison in 2016, so the Sconnie geek contingent will always hold a special place in our heart,” says GCE co-founder/director Day. “We are so happy to be able to double down and bring our show to Milwaukee, especially on this weekend, in particular May 4th -- Star Wars Day and Free Comic Book Day. GeekCraft Expo -- That’s not a weekend, that’s a GEEK-end!”

GeekCraft Expo MILWAUKEE 2019 @ Turner Hall Ballroom, Saturday May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday May 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free if you pre-register via Eventbrite.

In the event of a sell-out there will be on-site registration as space and venue capacity allows for $2 per person age 13 an up. Children 12 and under are always free.

For more information, visit: GeekCraftExpo.com