Harley-Davidson Museum Celebrates 10 Years

Harley-Davidson is one of Milwaukee’s most iconic brands. It is so iconic, in fact, that the museum celebrating its history has become a local institution in its own right.

From July 12-15 the Harley-Davidson Museum will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a “Bike Night” kick-off, $10 museum admission all weekend, live music and more.

Thursday, July 12’s Bike Night kick-off will include museum trivia, a performance from the Radio Wranglers and fireworks. Friday’s festivities feature complimentary cups of coffee and prizes such as a Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Chrome Rally pack. A police-escorted Panhead 70th Anniversary Pandemonium Ride at 10 a.m. highlights Saturday.

Other notable attractions happening all weekend long include a free Wall of Death Stunt Show by the Ives Brothers, a special menu from MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and special museum swag available for purchase at the museum’s gift shop.

You can find more information here.