Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Join us in supporting Milwaukee-area businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout this holiday season.
Use the map below to find stores near you and learn more about each business.
American Science & Surplus | Brew City Brands | C3 Designs | Cream City Creatives | Fischberger's Variety | Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream | Milwaukee Makers Market | Tralee Irish Imports
1
American Science & Surplus6901 West Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Don’t stick just anything in their stockings ... shop with geeks, treasure hunters, artists and mad scientists for the most incredible stuff in Milwaukee! From robotic lizards and wooden catapult kits to beaker mugs and ludicrously-bright flashlights, American Science & Surplus has thousands of unique items to educate, entertain and most certainly give you a reason to giggle.
2
Brew City Brands400 N Water St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Established in 1986, Brew City Brand is a family-owned, Milwaukee-based clothing company that designs and prints incredibly local products; it celebrates everything that makes Milwaukee iconic. You’ll find the perfect gift for that special someone (or for yourself!) to show off that unique Milwaukee pride—think t-shirts, glassware, can coozies, sweatshirts, socks and more. Brew City has three retail locations—the Milwaukee Public Market, General Mitchell International Airport and Southridge Mall or online at www.brewcityonline.com.
3
C3 Designs2110 10th Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
A fabulous jewelry store located in South Milwaukee where you can find that one of a kind bauble your heart desires. Store owner, Chris Jensen, has won numerous local and national design awards for his unique jewelry creations. His expert staff will put you at ease as they assist you in creating a special jewelry piece that you can treasure for a lifetime.
4
Cream City Creatives' 6th Annual Holiday Market1034 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Their 6th Annual Holiday Market is on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. There will be over 50 vendors from Milwaukee and beyond. Food will be available from Pedro’s Empanadas, and Press. Waffles. Admission is $3 and kids are free. Free tote bags to the first 50 guests!
5
Fischberger's Variety2445 N Holton St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Fischberger's Variety, a one-of-a-kind gift shop masquerading as an old-time variety store, aims to have the finest and freshest build-your-own $20 gifts for all ages. You’ll find unique, thoughtful gifts including a large selection of books, quality toys, home goods, yarn and fun, cool stuff guaranteed!
6
Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream5756 N Bayshore Dr, City of Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate. Just about everyone loves chocolate, especially at the holidays, and Kilwins' selection is made from the finest ingredients on earth. You’ll melt their hearts as it melts in their mouths. Don’t forget their luscious caramels, creamy ice cream or fudge. You can even take a class!
7
Milwaukee Makers Market500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Home to your one-stop-shop local experience! Over 40 local makers gather to bring you amazing art, gifts, clothes, jewelry, soaps, candles, goodies, and more! Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 30 at Discovery World, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission to the market! The final market for the Holiday Pop-Up Shop is Dec. 15 at Glass+Griddle / MKE Brewing.
8
Tralee Irish Imports5423 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Located just West of Wauwatosa on Vliet Street, Tralee brings you every food item from the Emerald Isle and the United Kingdom that you will ever want. From candy and potato chips to sausage and breads, Tralee offers the widest selection of Irish foods in Wisconsin. In addition to the food, Tralee also offers a selection of gifts. Need a cup of tea? Tralee has handmade pottery and the teabags to go with. Stop in today for the leprechaun on your list or just treat yourself to the many selections of candy!
