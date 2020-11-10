Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Join us in supporting Milwaukee-area businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout this holiday season.
Use the map below to find stores near you and learn more about each business.
AllWriters Workplace and Workshop234 Brook St. Unit 2, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
So, you’re giving the writer on your Christmas list another inspirational notebook. And you’re sticking a new pen in that stocking. Really? How about giving your writer the gift of community? Or guidance from working writers. Support and education! A gift certificate from AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop is what every writer wants, whether they’re on their first page or publishing their fourth book. Call or log on to our website to purchase your gift certificate!
Brew City Brand400 N Water St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Brew City Brand is the Original Milwaukee Store! Established in 1986 and family-owned, they create Incredibly Local Milwaukee products from their Third Ward print shop—creating, designing and printing by hand. Their hometown clothing is guaranteed to be “Tavern-Tested,” straight from The Good Land. They have locations at the Milwaukee Public Market, Mitchell International Airport and their website. Cheers from Brew City!
C3 Designs2110 10th Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Clocktower Antiques1134 S 1st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Where can you find Milwaukee’s newest antique destination? Clocktower Antiques is in the heart of Walker’s Point under the shadow of the iconic Allen Bradley clocktower. The unique shop offers a wide variety of Mid-Century furniture, lighting, artwork, decor, vintage jewelry, clothing and Christmas decorations; along with an impressive vinyl LP selection. Not to mention glassware, barware, breweriana and other curiosities. Find a treasure for yourself or anyone on your holiday gift list! Check out their website!
Community Bakers3278 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Made in Riverwest, baked in your kitchen: Deep Chocolate Mocha Crinkle Cookie Mix, Sunrise Lemon Cranberry Muffin Mix, Tuscan Rosemary Focaccia Mix, Northwoods Skillet Cornbread Mix, Carrot Cake. Community Bakers is your home for practical, tasty and creative gluten-free baking mixes. All their fine, gluten-free mixes are manufactured in their own, State-licensed, gluten, soy, dairy and nut free facility. Visit their website to order and schedule a pick-up.
Fischberger's Variety2445 N Holton St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Fischberger's Variety is your place for unique gifts including toys, books, home goods, accessories, yarn and fabric—cool stuff guaranteed! Three ways to stay safe and shop this year: in-store hours (4 shoppers at a time,) call for your own personal shopping time or shop online at Fischbergers.com.
Gallery 218207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Gallery 218, celebrating 30 years, is showcasing its award-winning artists. Purchase art and support local artists this holiday season. Special hours include Black Friday on Nov. 27, 12-6 p.m., Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christmas in the Ward on Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. Open hours during Christmas in the Ward are as follows: Fridays 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Masks required. Live jazz by Elevator Trio. Inquire about renting the gallery for a small holiday gathering. Visit www.gallery218.com, call 414-643-1732 for details.
Holiday Shopping in Granville8211 West Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Granville is proud to present My City My Biz Wisconsin, the 11th Annual Expo (pop-up edition), offering more than 40 local businesses for your holiday shopping. Support Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, from noon-4 p.m. Presented by Entrepreneur’s Society.
Jewelers Guild2408 E St Francis Ave, Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Located in South Bay View just off KK on St. Francis Ave., The Jewelers Guild does custom design, repairs, appraisals, as well as very special Make Your Own Wedding Rings along with classes and workbench rentals. Offering a selection of beautiful bespoke jewelry. More information and pix on their IG @jewelersguild, online or phone.
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes2949 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Stop by Knuckleheads and check out their large variety of CBD Wellness products! An updated product menu is available on their website. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday and enjoy discounted CBD products! Discover why Knuckleheads was voted “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape Shop and CBD Shop in 2019!
Lake Geneva Ziplines & AdventuresN3232 County Trunk H, City of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147
Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures offers a world of outdoor adventure less than an hour from Milwaukee. Our zipline tours offer a fully guided experience with 9 ziplines, 5 skybridges and 4 spiral staircases that traverses the treetop canopy of our 100-acre property. For a more physically challenging experience you can head into the trees on our 16 element high ropes course. We also offer 12 miles of single-track mountain biking/hiking trails.
MKB JewelryW63N671 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
MKB believes shopping for jewelry should be fun, comfortable, and honest. Our award-winning design team is passionate about creating custom made fine jewelry tailored to your specific needs. MKB specializes in diamonds and gemstones, offering decades of experience, and competitive pricing so you can find the perfect piece for all of life's special moments. Contact us today to set up a free consultation and let us make your jewelry dreams a reality.
Milwaukee Makers Market500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Home to your one-stop-shop local experience! The local Makers gather to bring you amazing art, gifts, clothes, jewelry, soaps, candles, goodies, and more! Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28 with us. The final Market for the Holiday Pop-Up Shop is Dec. 20. Both events at Discovery World. Admission to the market is free.
PIzza Man (multiple locations)2597 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Locations in Milwaukee, Mequon, Oak Creek and Wauwatosa
Santa is not the only one who delivers! Pizza Man knows that a pizza is on everyone's list. This year give the ones you love a Pizza Man pizza! For every $50 in Pizza Man gift cards you purchase during November and December, you get a $10 holiday bonus coupon! Keep it for your own stocking or give it to someone else! Happy holidays from Pizza Man!
Raising GoodOnline , Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Raising Good is a Milwaukee-based family apparel brand. It is women-owned and family operated. From local pride to new parent excitement, there is something for everyone to wear from this shop. Home of the My First Fish Fry bib & Milwaukee Mama gear, you are sure to find something that fits perfect!
Sparrow Boutique + Gift2260 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Brick-and-mortar boutique and gift shops featuring contemporary clothing and artisan goods. Their local gallery sells handcrafted items such as printed tees, jewelry, accessories, bath and home goods, candles, gifts and so much more.
Sparrow Collective2224 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Quaint boutique offering clothes, art & gifts by indie designers & artists, plus workshops.
The Tool Shed Erotic Boutique2427 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The Tool Shed believes that loving our bodies is a revolutionary act, and that sexuality, pleasure, and intimacy are central to human well-being and health. Our shop offers a curated selection of quality sex toys, lubes, body products, books, and gifts in a welcoming atmosphere. Questions? Our friendly staff of sexuality educators is available to help. Staying safer at home? We ship and offer curbside pickup at toolshedtoys.com!
Tralee Irish Imports5423 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Located just west of Wauwatosa on Vliet Street, Tralee brings you every food item from the Emerald Isle and the United Kingdom that you’ll ever want. From candy and potato chips to sausage and breads, Tralee offers the widest selection of Irish foods in Wisconsin. In addition, Tralee offers a selection of gifts. From pottery and music books to birdhouses and artwork. Stop in today for the leprechaun on your list or just treat yourself to the many selections of candy!
Verdant CBD2680 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Founded by a family with an extensive background in the health care industry, Verdant CBD is dedicated to providing only the highest quality CBD products for health and wellness on the market. Each of our hemp-based CBD products undergo stringent testing for quality, so you can be assured that you’re buying products you can trust. As CBD is awaiting FDA approval, many reputable clinical publications have published findings that indicate CBD relieves pain, combats anxiety and depression, alleviates cancer-related symptoms, reduce risk of diabetes, treats sleep issues, has anti-seizure properties, lowers blood pressure, and has anti-inflammatory properties. There’s no better time than now to try CBD! Free shipping always when you visit us 24/7 at verdantcbd.com.
Wonderland of Lights at Racine Zoo2131 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402
Wonderland of Lights is coming to Racine Zoo Nov. 18 through Jan. 3, 2021! Marvel at the sight of dazzling illuminations from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle! Drive through enchanting light displays with holiday charms perfect for guests of all ages. Only $5 per person and free for ages 2 years and younger at the gate only. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, 5-9 p.m. Open Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Learn more at racinezoo.org!
