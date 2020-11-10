Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Join us in supporting Milwaukee-area businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout this holiday season.

Use the map below to find stores near you and learn more about each business.

AllWriters Workshop | Brew City Brand | C3 Designs | Clocktower Antiques | Community Bakers | Fischberger’s Variety | Gallery 218 | Holiday Shopping in Granville | The Jewelers Guild | Knuckleheads | Lake Geneva Canopy Tours | Milwaukee Makers Market | MKB Jewelry | Pizza Man | Raising Good | Sparrow Collective | Sparrow Boutique | Tool Shed | Tralee Irish Imports | Verdant CBD | Wonderland of Lights at Racine Zoo

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next