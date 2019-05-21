Milwaukee Summer 2019 Festival Calendar

This year’s Shepherd Express Summer Festival Calendar is a comprehensive guide to festivals in a city known across the U.S. for its outdoor celebrations.

May

Falls Memorial Fest May 25 Menomonee Falls Historic Village Centre Downtown Menomonee Falls 262-251-8797 menomoneefallsdowntown.com The Village Centre of “Wisconsin’s largest village” is anchored at Appleton Avenue and Main Street. To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Main Street will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A car show, marketplace vendors and an “Art on the Walk” featuring local artists are planned—along with food, beer and bands and walk/runs. Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival May 25-26 Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive The Grand Launch of 600+ will happen at noon at Saturday. The Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team will give three shows daily. There are also shows by The Chicago Fire Kite Team, Yves Laforest and Canadian Dream Team of Montreal with their new super giant whale kites, and Milwaukee’s own professional kite flyers Mike Delfar and Paul Koepke. The free two-day, all-day family event at the lakefront includes free kite flying lessons and free parking. Jazz in the Park May 30-Aug. 29 Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. 414-271-1416 easttown.com This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday evening. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat. The music starts at 6 p.m. but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and great drink specials starting at 5 p.m. Bay View Gallery Night May 31 bvgn.org Made in Milwaukee presents a new installment of this celebration of local art, music, business and community at sites throughout Bay View from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The list of participating businesses is enormous, and hundreds of local musicians, craftsmen and artists will be showcased. Bay View Jazz Fest May 31 mkejazzvision.org In connection with Bay View Gallery Night, Milwaukee’s one and only free Jazz Festival showcases some of Milwaukee’s finest jazz musicians. With curatorial input from Milwaukee Jazz Vision, the 2019 edition will feature multiple groups in a variety of Bay View settings.

June

Brady Street Art Walk June 1 Brady Street 414-272-3978 bradystreet.org The bustle of Brady Street heats up with nearly 30 merchants hosting artists in media from painting and sketching to chalk drawing, pottery, blacksmithing and puppy printing. Sidewalk sales from the shops along with food and drink deals in local restaurants are featured. Visit the website for a list of participating businesses and artists. Eat and Greet on the Street June 1 Village of Brown Deer 414-371-3000 browndeerwi.org This village street party offers great food and many events and activities. The Love Monkeys, the Charles Walker Band and the Brown Deer High School Marching Band and Elementary Choir will provide entertainment. Milwaukee Highland Games/Scottish Fest June 1 Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa 414-422-9235 milwaukeescottishfest.com Scottish Fest features a host of authentic entertainment from the Highlands, including bagpipe, drum and dance performances. Grab a meat pie, don your favorite kilt and join the festivities in the Parade of Tartans. Monument Square Art Festival June 1-2 Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine 262-358-0922 monumentsquareartfest.com In Downtown Racine, artists from around the country will exhibit works in a variety of media during one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs. Paint Cedarburg June 1-8 cedarburgartistsguild.com The Cedarburg Artists Guild hosts the 19th annual Paint Cedarburg event, the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin. More than 150 nationally recognized and local artists will spend June 1-6 painting in the open air, rain or shine. On June 7-8, there’s a gallery exhibition and sale at the Cedarburg Cultural Center of all the paintings produced and an award ceremony on June 8. All activities are open and free to the public. June at Juneau June 1-22 juneatjuneau.com Beer Me. Waukee, a local beer-inspired Milwaukee apparel brand, hosts a first-time annual event on Saturdays in June from 3-9 p.m., to bring together music and beer lovers, shoppers and foodies for a day of fun in Juneau Park. Family and kid friendly. SummerStage June 1-Sept. 14 Kettle Moraine State Forest, Lapham Peak Unit W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield 262-337-1560 summerstageofdelafield.org This stage under the stars at Lapham Peak in Delafield hosts multiple theater, music, comedy and specialty performances on select weekends all summer long. Old Falls Village Days June 1-Sept. 15 Old Falls Village Museum, Pilgrim Road and Hwy. Q, Menomonee Falls 262-250-3901 oldfallsvillage.com The historical museum’s grounds feature antique farming equipment and steam engines, hands-on pioneer activities and gas machinery demonstrations, old-fashioned children’s games, country market food vendors and live music New this year is the beer garden open from June 1-Sept. 28. Tour the Steichen House, family home of great American photographer Edward Steichen. Enjoy History Days (June 1-2) for hands-on experiences; WWII Days (June 15-16) with re-enactments and skits; a Civil War Encampment and battle re-enactment (June 20-21); and a Sugar Beet Festival (Sept. 15). UPAF Ride for the Arts June 2 Summerfest Grounds 414-276-RIDE events.upaf.org Strap on your bike helmet and support the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). Choose from five-, 12-, 25-, 45- and 70-mile routes that begin and end at the Summerfest grounds. Routes tour through Milwaukee’s historic neighborhoods, parks and along the sparkling lakefront. Celebrate at the finish line party complete with food and live entertainment. Children age 12 and under can ride any route for free. Café Sopra Mare June 2-Sept. 29 Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum villaterrace.org The museum hosts a free Sunday morning music series in the Mercury Courtyard. Music starts at 10:30 a.m. Visit the website for the full schedule of performers. Coffee and refreshments are available. Chill on the Hill June 4-Aug. 27 Humboldt Park 3000 S. Howell Ave. bayviewneighborhood.org The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents the weekly outdoor music series in Humboldt Park featuring local musicians, local eats and a community of people picnicking on the park’s hillside on Tuesday nights from June through August. PrideFest June 6-9 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-272-3378 pridefest.com Celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ culture and community, this four-day event features many engaging national and local performers as well as pageants, political discussions, local merchants and food vendors. Colectivo’s Música del Lago/Florentine Opera Concerts June 6–Aug. 15 1701 N Lincoln Memorial Drive colectivocoffee.com The free concert series at the Colectivo Lakefront Café highlights some of Milwaukee’s finest Latin music groups on selected summer Thursdays at 7 p.m. In addition, free performances by the Florentine Opera singers will take place on many Wednesday (6 p.m.) and Thursday (7 p.m.) evenings in July. Milwaukee Pride Parade June 9 South Second Street from Greenfield Ave. to Florida St. 414-607-3793 prideparademke.org “A Million Moments of Pride” is the theme for this year’s parade, and nearly 100 businesses and organizations are participating! Step-off is at 2 p.m. from S. Second St. and E. Greenfield Ave. This joyful, family oriented event has been a continuously growing annual happening in Milwaukee since 2004. TOSA Greek Fest June 7-9 Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave. 414-778-1555 stsconstantinehelenwi.org Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, dancing, music, artifacts, jewelry and art at the 50th annual Grecian Fest in Wauwatosa. Children’s games are also featured. Okauchee Lions Days Feast and Festival June 7-9 Okauchee Lions Park, N49 W34400 Wisconsin Ave. e-clubhouse.org/sites/okauchee This is the Okauchee Lions Club’s three-day festival of carnival events, live music, baseball, barbeque and eats from area restaurants to raise funds for the park and local charities. Milwaukee Firkin Beer Fest June 8 Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. milwaukeefirkin.com Local and regional experts of all sorts showcase the craft that made Milwaukee famous with plentiful samples of ales, stouts and lagers from dozens of Milwaukee breweries, as well as guest beers from around the country. The festival features 50 casks of conditioned ciders and ales (firkins), providing a chance to taste beer as it was produced 100 years ago. Vote your favorite for the “Big Firkin” award. Haiti Fest June 9 Washington Park Urban Ecology Center, 1859 N. 40th St. youthaiti.org Youthaiti—a Milwaukee-based non-profit that has worked on ecological sanitation and sustainable agriculture in rural Haiti since 2008—premieres a community-wide festival to introduce Milwaukeeans to Haitian art, music, food and culture, and to highlight its history of sustainable development work. The festival runs 2-6:00 p.m. Locust Street Festival of Music and Art June 9 East Locust Street between Holton Street and Humboldt Blvd. 414-899-2302 locuststreetfestival.org One of the city’s longest-running street parties, the annual Locust Street Festival kicks off with the 43rd annual Riverwest Beer Run-Walk with a different Lakefront Brewery beer at each stop. Six stages feature bands from late morning until well into the evening. Enjoy art and crafts booths and a wide variety of food and drink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. River Rhythms June 12-Aug. 28 Pere Marquette Park 950 N. Old World Third St. westown.org The Westown Association hosts free multi-genre outdoor concerts each Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. featuring local musical artists in the pavilion along the river in Pere Marquette Park. Washington Park Wednesdays June 12-Aug. 28 Washington Park Bandshell washingtonparkneighbors.com This free Wednesday evening music series presents a wide range of local acts in the grand and beautiful bandshell, an extensive list of food vendors and new activities for all. Capuchin Walk for the Hungry June 14 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-374-8841, ext. 41 capuchinsrunwalkforthehungry.org The two-mile walk through Lakeshore State Park, which includes the island offshore from the Summerfest grounds, helps feed, clothe and care for those in need through Capuchin Community Services’ two locations: St. Ben’s Community Meal and the House of Peace food pantries. The walk stars at 7 p.m. Metro Jam June 14-15 Washington Park S. 12th and Washington streets, Manitowoc 414-852-5718 metrojam.org Manitowoc’s celebrated free live music festival features national, regional and local acts in a full spectrum of musical styles including jazz, blues, folk, alt-country, classic and original rock. Booker T. Jones is this year’s headliner. Polish Fest June 14-16 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-529-2140 polishfest.org Enjoy three days of authentic food, folk art, traditional dance and music performances at America’s largest Polish festival. It features an astonishing list of traditional and contemporary Polish music and cultural entertainment, along with such enticements as vodka tastings and top-notch Polish sausage. Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival June 15 Bayshore Town Center, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale 859-492-9492 wisconsinbeerloversfest.com Wisconsin’s premier beer and food pairing event will host a wide variety Wisconsin breweries offering samples of more than 100 beers alongside tastes from local restaurants and Wisconsin cheese makers. KidZ Days at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts June 18-Aug. 22 929 N. Water Street marcuscenter.org As part of the Marcus Center’s community engagement and inclusion programming, KidZ Days at the Center is a free family educational arts series that showcases performances by many Milwaukee performing arts groups on Tuesdays through Thursdays 10-11 a.m. on the outdoor KidZ Stage. Juneteenth Day Parade and Festival June 19 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (between Burleigh and Center streets) 414-372-3770 juneteenthdaymilwaukee.com Join the festivities commemorating the date in 1865 on which word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the slaves of Texas. The day will feature a parade, delicious soul food, kids’ games and live entertainment. Community VIBES! June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21 Brown Deer Village Park, 4800 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer 414-371-3000 browndeerwi.org Music performances in this free Wednesday evening summer music series in Brown Deer Village Park take place 6-8:30 p.m. Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series June 20-Aug. 22 Sheboygan’s City Green The John Michael Kohler Art Center presents 11 free family friendly concerts in the park with food trucks and activity booths. Most are on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. It’s a highly diverse line-up from blues to rock to Americana to alternative country to a genre new to the series: Mardi Gras Indian funk! HartFest June 21-22 Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa hartfest.com HartFest offers live music by popular local bands and the Wauwatosa School of Music, along with food, drink and sports at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. Grandioso! Blues and Jazz Festival June 21-23 8645 West Brown Deer Road 414-736-2891 granvillebusiness.org This outdoor arts festival of jazz and blues celebrates the Granville neighborhood’s rich diversity with music, catering from local restaurants, wine and beer, and a kids’ area. Greek Fest June 21-23 Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis 414-461-9400 annunciationwi.org The annual Greek Fest will be filled with mouthwatering food like the famous flaming cheese, baklava and a whole Greek chicken drive thru —along with music, dancing and carnival rides. Admission is free for this family festival hosted by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Lakefront Festival of Art June 21-23 Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive 414-224-3856 lfoa.mam.org Browse tents full of work from talented national artists while sampling food from local vendors. Stick around for live music before circling back to purchase that perfect piece to complete your living space. Beer Barons’ World of Beer Festival June 22 Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale wobfest.com This festival “by beer nuts—for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 350 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world—handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and home brewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast. Family Free Day: “Home” June 22 Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road 414-446-8794 lyndensculpturegarden.org This day-long free outdoor festival, coordinated by artist-in-residence Kim Khaira and Rohingya refugee leader Hasinah Begum, celebrates Milwaukee’s refugee communities through art, food and performance. “Home” is the theme. Sample foods, crafts and performances on Lynden’s grounds and join several of Lynden’s “Call and Response” artists for workshops and activities. Milwaukee Taco Fest June 22 milwaukeetacofest.com Now in its sixth year, Milwaukee Taco Fest brings together thousands of people throughout the day for taco tasting, cervezas, wrestling, and great entertainment. Vendors include the top three in fan voting—Pig Tailz, Ugly’s and Las 7 Estrellas—as well as The Loaded Slate and Mangos Café. Visit the website for tickets. Summer Soulstice Music Festival June 22 North Avenue (between Oakland and Prospect avenues) theeastside.org The East Side Business District hosts this annual celebration of the first day of summer, providing a free showcase of local bands, artists and craftsmen, family friendly activities, local restaurants and special events. Cedarburg Strawberry Festival June 22-23 Downtown Cedarburg 888-894-4001 cedarburgfestival.org Listen to premiere Milwaukee bands, visit the historic Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement and sample strawberry related food for all three meals, a petting zoo, pony ride, clowns, dancers, bounce houses, live music, the popular CedarQuacker 500, an interactive performance by Mr. Pickles and the Big Berry 5k Run. Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic June 23 379 W. Main St., Waukesha tourofamericasdairyland.com This race takes place on the fourth day of the 11-day Tour of America’s Dairyland Series—one of the largest race series in the U.S. In this day’s race, professional and amateur cyclists race through the urban heart of Waukesha. The high-energy course features a six-corner Criterium that’s .85 miles in length. Summerfest June 26-30; July 2-7 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-273-2680 summerfest.com The world’s largest music festival is bigger than ever and offers an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Did we mention the beer? There’s beer, too! Live @ Peck Pavilion June 26-Aug. 24 Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 414-273-7121 marcuscenter.org Optimist Theatre’s June 26-July 13 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of A Comedy of Errors opens the Marcus Center’s outdoor summer series, which also includes Peck Flicks movie nights, Sunday band concerts, Tuesday dance competitions and Thursday lunch concerts. Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic June 27 Oakland Avenue and E. Lake Bluff Road 414-534-4501 tourofamericasdairyland.com The Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic is the eighth of 11 races in the 2018 Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in America. Taking place in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, this race for Pro Men and Pro Women will get your adrenaline going. Downer Classic June 29 2608 N. Downer Ave. 414-534-4501 tourofamericasdairyland.com Join the neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for the tenth day of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Even kids can race and receive prizes in this all-day event.

July

Fireworks at the Lakefront July 3 Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 414-257-7275 county.milwaukee.gov Thanks to an 11th-hour rescue by Ted Kellner’s T&M Partners, American Family Insurance and the Milwaukee Brewers, the nearly cancelled annual fireworks at Veterans Park will continue! Family festival activities and entertainment begin at noon. The show in the sky begins as darkness falls (about 9 p.m.), but people set up tents as early as the day before to stake out the spots for the hour or so of “oohs!” and “aahs!” Bristol Renaissance Faire July 6-Sept. 2 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha 847-395-7773 renfair.com Strumming minstrels and court jesters mix with kings, queens, ne’er-do-wells and wenches at the Bristol Renaissance Faire, which operates on weekends through the summer. Re-enact the days of yore with era-appropriate food and beverages, kids’ activities and feats of strength. Musical Mondays in Lake Park July 8-Aug. 26 Lake Park Summer Stage lakeparkfriends.org The free weekly shows by popular national and local artists run 6:30-8 p.m. on a stage just south of the tennis courts or, in case of bad weather, in the community room of Lake Park Pavilion. Headliners include Robbie Fulks, the Mark Davis Quartet, the Kevin Gordon Trio, De La Buena, the R&B Cadets, the Tritonics, Extra Crispy Brass Band and SistaStrings. Skyline Music Series July 9-Aug. 20 Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park coa-yfc.org/skyline COA’s free family concert series presents a diverse musical line-up including Latin jazz, funk, reggae, soul, rock, pop and more on Tuesday evenings 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the hillside stage just south of the North Avenue reservoir and north of the 800 block of Commerce Street. Enjoy food from onsite vendors or bring a picnic. Animal Crackers Concert Series July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21 Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine 262-636-9189 racinezoo.org Rain or shine, the zoo presents four Wednesday evening concerts, a beautiful lake view and numerous on-site dining options. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and music starts at 7 p.m. This summer’s series, in order, is: Chicago Tribute Anthology, Lin Rountree, Jazmin Ghent, and Nick Colionne. Whitefish Bay Art Fest July 13-14 amdurproductions.com Downtown Whitefish Bay along Silver Spring Drive New this year, Whitefish Bay Art Fest will feature the work of juried artists in many media including ceramics, fiber, paintings and photography along with children’s activities, food from local restaurants and live music. Bastille Days July 11-14 Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. 414-271-1416 easttown.com This is one of the nation’s largest French-themed festivals. Start things off right by lacing up your running shoes for the Storm the Bastille 5K run/2K walk, then relax and enjoy a weekend of live Cajun, zydeco, jazz, chanson, reggae, folk and rock performances with authentic French and Cajun eatables. Saturday is Kids’ Day. Gathering on the Green July 12-13 Rotary Park, Mequon, 4100 W. Highland Road 262-242-6187 gatheringonthegreen.org This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities. Enjoy a Battle of the Bands and performances by Lee Brice, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally July 13 Harley Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St. 877-436-8738 harley-davidson.com Celebrate Milwaukee’s motorcycle heritage in vintage style at the Harley-Davidson Museum with the 17th annual Knucklehead Company Reunion’s antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter Authentic Motorcycle Field Games. Waukesha County Fair July 17-21 County Fairgrounds, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha 262-544-5922 waukeshacountyfair.com At 177 years old, the oldest fair in Wisconsin is a classic, offering midway rides, games, food, pageant, animal shows, thrill shows, hot balloon rides, tractor pulls, car shows, demolition derby, children’s tent and multiple stages with live entertainment, this year including MUDDFEST 2019, curated and headlined by Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, Trapt, Saving Able and Tantric. Black Cat After Dark July 19 Black Cat Alley between Ivanhoe Place and Kenilworth Place (behind Colectivo) Celebrate summer in the alley with a free nighttime (7-10 p.m.) tour of your favorite street art, all while sipping delicious brews and enjoying live DJ music spinning all evening long. Festa Italiana July 19-21 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-223-2808 festaitaliana.com They say that everyone’s Italian at Festa. Whether you are or just enjoy the feeling, Festa treats you to authentic cuisine, music, magic, rousing games of bocce, an Italian Idol show, Pinocchio parades and nightly fireworks. This year’s headliners are KC and The Sunshine Band and Phil Vassar with his Hitsteria Tour. Port Fish Day July 20 Port Washington Lakefront portfishday.com Thousands flock to Port Washington for the “World’s Largest One-Day Outdoor Fish Fry,” with live music on multiple stages, a Gigantic Parade, arts and crafts fair, walk/run, classic car show, soccer water fight, helicopter rides and fireworks. Scenic Shore 150 Ride July 20-21 Lake Michigan Shoreline from Mequon to Sturgeon Bay events.lls.org 888-LLS-7177 The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society sponsor a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event open to riders of all ages and abilities along the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline. The goal is a cure for blood cancer; please visit the website to register. Midsummer Festival of the Arts July 20-21 John Michael Kohler Arts Center jmkac.org This family friendly event, set amidst the gardens of the arts center, is the largest multi-arts festival in east-central Wisconsin. Visit the artists’ booths and enjoy live music, good food, art-making workshops and free admission to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. Armenian Fest July 21 St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church 7825 W. Layton Ave. 414-282-1670 armenianfest.com What began in the 1930s as a summer picnic for Milwaukee’s Armenian community has grown into a popular attraction for Milwaukee festival goers seeking alternatives to hamburgers and bratwurst. Food includes kabobs, bureks, samras and unique Armenian dishes and flavors. The Fest offers live Armenian music and cultural information about a nation at least as old as Mesopotamia. Admission is free. EAA AirVenture July 22-28 Wittman Regional Airport, 525 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh 920-426-4800 airventure.org Travel to Oshkosh for an international gathering of some 800,000+ aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show where top-flight pilots dazzle onlookers with aerial acrobatics. Washington County Fair July 23-28 Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend 262-677-5060 wcfairpark.com Among many events, this annual fair presents national musical headliners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Tuesday offers fireworks at dusk, Wednesday is Military Day and Sunday includes the Farm Tractor-Truck Pull and the Smoke and Noise Pull. Prairie Dog Blues Fest July 26-27 St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien 608-326-0085 prairiedogblues.com The 22nd annual festival on this Mississippi River island nestled between cliffs and green hills offers 2 stages and 12 bands over two days. There are plenty of food vendors, a beer tent and camp sites to spend the night, if you like, with hundreds of other music and nature lovers. AIDS Ride Wisconsin July 26-28 608-316-8619 aidsridewis.org This is a fully supported ride through southern Wisconsin that benefits the Aids Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW). Depending on your chosen route, you’ll start and/or end in Madison or Waukesha. Meals, rest stops, route planning and housing are taken care of in advance. A support crew, bike tech, and medical support crew ensure that you and your bike arrive at the finish in one piece, where masseurs and chiropractors are waiting to reward your hard work! First-time riders have the option to be paired with an AIDS Rider Vet who’ll help you prepare, train, fundraise and more. German Fest July 26-28 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-464-9444 germanfest.com The largest annual German cultural celebration in North America and “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” German Fest offers a Cultural Pavilion, a Dachshund Derby, live glockenspiel, carousel organ and traditional music performances, dance groups, a professional wood chopping competition and lots of traditional German food and drink. Gemütlichkeit! Rockerbox Motofest July 26-28 Road America N7390 Highway 67, Elkhart Lake 800-365-7223 rockerbox.us This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, super motos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers. The festival focuses on a ride-in bike show and competition, with added attractions of local and national vendors, live music, food and beer. Family Free Day: “Call and Response” July 27 Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road 414-446-8794 lyndensculpturegarden.org Lynden opens its doors to the community for a Family Free Day featuring the artists participating in Call and Response. Expect a day of activities and performances with artists Evelyn Patricia Terry, Portia Cobb, performance collective Propelled Animals and others. Milwaukee Brewfest July 27 1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 414-321-5000 milwaukeebrewfest.com The Lakefront becomes a beer tasting room with more than 100 craft beers, microbrews and ciders from all over the world as well as food, music and, of course, Lake Michigan. It’s held at the Old Coast Guard Pavilion Park. The Fest marks its 10th year this summer with special prizes for longtime attendees. Brady Street Festival July 27 Brady Street 414-272-3978 bradystreet.org The Brady Street Festival offers a chance to taste prize-winning artisan cheeses and delicious foods from area restaurants from 11 a.m. to midnight. There are art and craft booths, children’s activities, and four stages of live entertainment featuring a wide variety of acts. Midwest Fire Fest July 27-28 Westside Park, Cambridge midwestfirefest.com A celebration of all things created with fire, heat and smoke, including clay, metal arts, welding, forging, hot glass, food and performance. Enjoy fire dancers, a seven-foot-tall fire sculpture, Saturday night, five-course, farm-to-table fire feast, smoking hot music and more. Milwaukee Air and Water Show July 27-28 Milwaukee Lakefront from Bradford Beach to Veteran’s Park mkeairwatershow.com Wisconsin’s largest free event for the general public features a daily variety of aircraft aerobatics, a daily water show, a performance by the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, and plenty of food and beverages along the Lakefront. MOWA Art and Chalk Fest July 27-28 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend artchalkfest.com This free fine arts and crafts festival features 65+ fine artists selling works and 15+ chalk artists from across the nation creating ephemeral masterpieces before your eyes. Kids are invited to make a creative mess through art activities, face painting and a children’s chalk contest. There’s live music, entertainment, food and a beer garden. Milwaukee Comedy Festival July 31-Aug. 4 Lakefront Brewery, Shank Hall, Turner Hall Ballroom mkecomedyfest.com Wisconsin’s largest comedy event boasts appearances by hundreds of comedians from across the country and Canada. Daily performances, workshops and special events celebrate the best in stand-up, sketch and improvisational comedy. Each show offers a variety of acts. Headliners this summer include Todd Barry, Judah Friedlander, Beth Stelling and Ari Shaffir. Ozaukee County Fair July 31-Aug. 4 W67 N866 Washington Ave, Cedarburg ozaukeecountyfair.com 160 years old and billed as one of the last free fairs in the Midwest, it has all you’d hope for in a county fair, including a full midway, fair food, multiple stages of live entertainment, magic and kids’ shows, animal judging, truck and tractor pulls, lumberjack show, demolition derby and fireworks.

August

Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 1-11 Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis 800-884-FAIR wistatefair.com Our great Wisconsin State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention the cream puffs? Ants On-A-Stick? Almost anything on a stick!? Black Arts Fest MKE Aug. 3 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive blackartsfestmke.com Black Arts Fest MKE is the largest celebration of African and African American culture in Milwaukee. There’s live entertainment, a children’s play area, food vendors, purchasable merchandise in the market square and an exhibition of black artists of the Milwaukee area at the Fine Arts Pavilion. Peninsula Music Festival Aug. 6-24 Door Community Auditorium, 3926 WI-42, Fish Creek 920-854-4060 musicfestival.com The 67th Peninsula Music Festival features nine symphonic concerts of major classical pieces. Czech Romantic composer Antonín Dvořák is especially well-represented this summer. National Night Out Bike Out Aug. 6 Brady Street, North Avenue, Downer Avenue, Oakland Avenue and Locust Street theeastside.org In conjunction with National Night Out, Milwaukee East Side, Brady Street, Downer, Oakland, Locust and Shorewood BIDs invite everyone to experience the “bikability” of these districts from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stores and restaurants throughout will offer specials. Bingo-style Bike-O cards will be available at participating locations and online. Visit stores to complete a bingo and win a chance at five prize packages. Waukesha Rotary BluesFest Aug. 9-10 Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Highway 83, Delafield 800-366-1961 waukeshabluesfest.com Gather under the large festival tent to enjoy the roots of American Music including an array of blues, rock and roll, country, gospel, soul, jazz and folk performances. This summer’s headliners are Joanne Shaw Taylor and The Fabulous Thunderbirds and he supporting acts include some genuine “sons of blues legends.” Center Street Daze Festival Aug. 10 East Center Street between Holton Street and Humboldt Boulevard 414-502-9545 centerstreetdazefestival.com This popular Riverwest festival offers excellent entertainment for the entire family with time tested events like the popular push cart race and classic car show. Multiple music stages, the Voodoo Honey Marching Band, an ART Cart parade, pool tournament, free-throw contest and delicious food will top it all off. Hank Aaron State Trail 5K Run/Walk Aug. 10 414-840-1710 hankaaronstatetrial.org The route runs through beautiful Three Bridges Park and provides a dramatic view of Miller Park in the home stretch. Live band performances, refreshments, prizes and a silent auction will benefit the trail and send 125 kids to Bike Adventure Camp. Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 10 Lakeshore State Park, 500 N. Harbor Drive 262-853-8018 milwaukeedragonboatfest.org Colorful boat races highlight this Chinese culture festival complete with splashing oars and pounding drums. Patrons in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park can also view traditional Chinese dances, folk music and martial arts. There is also an opera mask and lantern making station, Chinese games and a dragon parade. Luxembourg Fest Aug. 10-11 548 Park St., Belgium Luxembourg Fest is a family friendly festival starting with a parade on Saturday morning, continuing with live music, food and beverages, and ending with mass at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair Aug. 10-11 Plaza alongside Fiserv Forum 262-894-0038 morninggloryfinecraftfair.com Enjoy the city’s premier contemporary fine craft fair in its new location outside the Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee. The 40+ year-old fair features 130+ juried fine craft artists exhibiting art to wear and art for the home in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, wood, metal and mixed media. Taste of Gateway Aug. 15 S. Sixth St. and Norwich Ave. 414-455-3323 gatewaytomilwaukee.com The Gateway to Milwaukee, which represents the area surrounding General Mitchell International Airport, presents a tasting event featuring the area’s restaurants and hotels with art displays and live music from 5-7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee’s Garden District. Irish Fest Aug. 15-18 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-476-3378 irishfest.com Enjoy the Irish dancers and a variety of music genres such as Irish traditional, Celtic rock, contemporary folk, Americana and bluegrass; visit a marketplace featuring one of the largest gatherings of Irish vendors in the world; and check out the Celtic canine center showcasing popular dog breeds of Ireland or join in a game of hurling, Gaelic football, miniature golf, a tug-of-war contest, a 5Kwalk/run or currach races—all at Irish Fest. IndiaFest Milwaukee Aug. 17 ​Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave. 414-243-9397 indiafestmilwaukee.org A 10+ hour cultural extravaganza, IndiaFest presents classical Indian dances, Bollywood fusion dances and concerts by internationally renowned artists, a marketplace selling Indian arts, clothes and jewelry and flavorful Indian cuisine from venders across the city. Mexican Fiesta Aug. 23-25 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-383-7066 mexicanfiesta.org Mexican Fiesta is much more than three days of tacos, tamales, tostadas, Mariachi music and dancing. It’s an education in Mexico’s rich culture and history. It encourages people of all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico’s art, music, dances and crafts. It also provides scholarships awards to young Hispanics for continuing education. Walk for Wishes Aug. 24 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 262-781-4445 site.wish.org Gather your friends, family and coworkers to walk for wishes. Proceeds from the 5K or one-mile run/walk will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin and grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Wine and Vine, Etc. Aug. 24 Clare Hall, 3470 S. Illinois Ave. 414-744-1160 winenvineosf.com Bakers, caterers, chocolatiers, beverage makers and numerous local restaurants invite you to sample their wares as you relax on the convent grounds and enjoy fine musical performances, this year by Frogwater and Trio du Monde. Milwaukee Fringe Festival Aug. 24-25 Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and grounds 414-436-5302 mkefringe.com This festival is a banquet of adventurous theater, music, dance, performance and visual art by independent professional local and regional artists who work on the fringes of the well-known art institutions. Their performances will fill the Marcus Center’s indoor and outdoor stages and grounds for two days in a festival atmosphere. Expect an additional Friday night kick-off event. Door Community Auditorium Blues and Roots Festival Aug. 29-Oct. 5 Door County Auditorium, 3926 Highway 42, Fish Creek 920-868-2728 dcauditorium.org This music festival kicks off mightily with the legendary gospel-roots singer Mavis Staples in her 80th birthday celebration concert. Word is, she’ll bring a star-studded lineup of guests to perform with her. Third Ward Art Festival Aug. 31-Sept. 1 Broadway between St. Paul and Menomonee streets, Downtown Milwaukee 847-926-4300 historicthirdward.org This free family friendly art festival fills the streets with live music, food and art in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs. More than 140 juried artists, 36 from Wisconsin, will show work the year. There are games and activities for kids.

September

Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show

Sept. 1

Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.

877-436-8738

harley-davidson.com

All things customized, all things Harley. The H-D Museum Custom Bike Show is one of the biggest bike shows in the U.S., showcasing the best of Harley-Davidson custom culture. You can show off your own bike.

Laborfest Milwaukee

Sept. 2

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

milwaukeelabor.org

Presented by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, this year’s celebration of Labor Day will feature a pre-1997 American-made car show, along with live music, professional wrestling, children’s games and activities, food, beverages and family fun—all free! A Labor Cruise to the lakefront leaves from Downtown at Fourth Street at 11 a.m.

Tosafest

Sept. 6-7

Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

tosafest.org

Tosafest is a community festival with live music, art, food and children’s activities including pony rides, a petting zoo and face painting. All proceeds go to area charities.

Silver City International Festival

Sept. 7

West National Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets

This family friendly festival celebrates the cultural diversity of the Silver City neighborhood, one of Milwaukee’s most ethnically diverse. Stroll the street and enjoy the cuisine, music and art of countries spanning the globe, along with activities for kids.

Tomato Romp

Sept. 7

East North Avenue

theeastside.org

Wisconsin’s only tomato festival is best known for its Rotten Tomato Fight for Hunger with all proceeds donated to the Riverwest Food Pantry. Milwaukee’s East Side was the first neighborhood in North America to combine a celebration of tomatoes with a tomato fight inspired by Spain’s La Tomatina. Thirteen years later, it’s replicated in cities across America. 8,000 pounds of overripe tomatoes are involved.

Maker Faire Milwaukee

Sept. 13-15

Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

makerfairemilwaukee.com

This free family friendly event is presented by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the Milwaukee Makerspace and in collaboration with MAKE magazine. Friday programming is for students and educators only, but Saturday and Sunday are open to all. The fair brings together do-it-yourselfers of all sorts to show their work in a celebration of innovation in technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and more.

Briggs and Al’s Run and Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Sept. 14

12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to Henry Maier Festival Park

414-266-1520

Briggs and Al’s Run and Walk is a critical fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which receives 100% of funds raised. There’s an 8k wheelchair route, 8k runner route, and three- and five-mile walker routes. Wheelchairs start at 10:15 a.m.; runners start at 10:30 a.m.; walkers commence walking immediately thereafter. Register online or onsite starting at 8 a.m.

Great Lakes Brew Fest

Sept. 14

Racine Zoological Gardens, 200 Gold St., Racine

262-636-9312

greatlakesbrewfest.com

Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps.

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

Sept. 21-22

Downtown Cedarburg

262-377-3891

cedarburgfestival.org

This festival fills the historic town. Sample food and wine, much of it locally made, as you enjoy many family activities and live musical performances. Take a hayride, join the grape stomp, enjoy Art on the Avenue, the Giant Pumpkin Charity Regatta and Popcorn the Clown.

Doors Open Milwaukee

Sept. 28-29

414-277–7795

doorsopenmilwaukee.org

More than 150 buildings open their doors in this annual city-wide celebration of history, architecture and neighborhoods organized by Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Expect performing arts events and children’s activities. The list of sites and programs will be posted on the event’s website in July.