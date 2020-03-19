More Local Arts Groups Respond to Coronavirus (Part 2)

Part 2

Editor's note: Read Part 1 here.

We asked a question to several key people in Milwaukee’s performing arts community: What has the situation meant to your company and to you personally?

Dani Kuepper, Danceworks

Of course it has been a whirlwind for all of us! Like the rest of the world, Danceworks seems to be aiming at moving targets, solving problems minute by minute, trying to make the best of an extremely difficult situation. In an effort to do what we can to bring health, joy and creativity to the community in this time of isolation, we have just kicked off a virtual class series, where a variety of our teaching artists will be sharing classes on social media, from their homes. Behind the scenes, all of our teaching artists have been creating videos specifically for the students of their weekly classes, in an effort to maintain a consistent practice for everyone. Danceworks will keep moving and breathing together from a distance for now. But oh how we will all be grateful for the return of normal and to be dancing in shared spaces again!

Jill Anna Ponasik Milwaukee Opera Theatre

One of the things I have learned is that cancelling a production is just as much work as developing a production, except without the art and the income. It’s an around the clock cascade of emails, phone calls, budgeting, re-budgeting and re-re-budgeting. But contending with that mess is a community imperative when we consider the health of our artists and audiences. Cancelling Preludes was the most responsible decision we could make.

One of our organization’s strengths is the ability to find unusual solutions to common problems. In this case, we’re going to look for a way to pay our artists as planned, while reducing and rescheduling performances. It won’t be easy, but I trust that our collective creativity will eventually bring Preludes to audiences. The revised production won’t look and feel the same as the original, but who knows, perhaps it will emerge even stronger than it would have, had we sprinted toward our original opening night.

Brian Rott, Quasimondo Physical Theatre

Yes, we'll be postponing Faustus—which is necessary, but also sad. A great team of company members, Alverno students and Milwaukee actors have been working on this project for over two months. It's disappointing, as we were excited to share this piece with audiences, but postponing the production was an easy decision. As a non-profit theatre company, we serve the public, and facing a public health crisis, we wouldn’t be doing that if we encourage large groups to congregate.

It’s tough though. Theater requires a high amount of administrative coordination and logistics, then forms around the progress made and synergy created in the rehearsal process. We will eventually present Faustus to audiences, but it won’t be easy to recreate the piece we have now. I think it’s a startling time for the live performance community, because it’s unclear how long this preventative social distancing will be required. Do we halt all programming until the storm is weathered, or adapt to the current environment?