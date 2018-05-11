MPS All-City Arts Festival Perseveres Despite Bad Weather

× Expand Students from Congress School joined over 8,000 MPS students in the first ever All City Arts Festival.

Rain didn't keep the music away Friday afternoon, as thousands of MPS students proved to Milwaukee that their talent is worth sticking around for at the inaugural All-City Arts Festival at Henry Maier Festival Park.

More than 8,000 MPS students took part in the festival, which included vocal and instrumental music, culinary, dance, theater and spoken word performances. Many Milwaukee-based arts organizations also came to the festival, including Milwaukee Film, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. The festival was organized in partnership with the Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and the Summerfest Foundation.

× Expand A drum-line makes its way to perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The festival ran from Wednesday to Friday, but was cut short Friday due to bad weather. MPS has put together a music festival every other year since 1924 with the MPS Biennial Music Festival, but this was the first year the festival showcased all art forms that MPS has to offer.

Andrew Nelson of Milwaukee Public Schools said MPS expanded the festival to bring all of the student’s talents to a bigger stage. “We want to treat these kids like the rock stars they are,” he said.

× Expand Shannon Molter volunteered for the festival because she believes it's important to help these students grow.

Students from Congress School performed a song where the students sang in unison “we will rise up.” This brought a tear to the eyes of Shannon Molter, a volunteer at the event and an educator at the Milwaukee Art Museum. “It’s remarkable to see the entire district in one location,” said Molter. “It helps to show off their intelligences in ways we don't get to see in the classroom. It’s so important to serve these kids and to see them grow.”

“MPS is Milwaukee,” said Nelson. “Unfortunately you don't always see the full picture. Here, you see the side that’s not always depicted.”