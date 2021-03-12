A Flair for the Written Word

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cristina M. R. Norcross

Off the Cuff caught up with Wisconsin writer Cristina M. R. Norcross to talk about her career as a published poet, author of numerous books and editor of Blue Heron Review.

Tell me about a book you’ve published. Which was your favorite, and how did you get started?

I have truly loved writing all of my books. My favorite tends to be the book most recently published, which at the moment is Beauty in the Broken Places (Kelsay Books, 2019). It was inspired by an art and poetry exhibit, by the same name, which I collaborated on with featured artist Erin Prais-Hintz and several other artists at the Q Gallery in Stevens Point, Wisconsin (2016).

I started writing short stories and poems as an undergraduate in college. My husband and I moved to England in 1995 after getting married, and I had my first short story published by a magazine in Wales that year. This encouraged me to keep writing. Poetry started to take center stage for me, after moving back to the U.S. in 2000, when I joined a writing group. I started reading my poems at monthly open mics when we moved to New Hampshire.

You often write from life experience. Share a poem, or part of one, that deals with an experience you have had. Briefly explain that experience.

My favorite solo—slow and fluid. For my adagio, I wore a light pink and beige chiffon skirt to match the custom-made leotard— my second skin. Like a leopard, it breathed for my final dance. This is my last, real memory, gazing out the passenger window— following the vision of a deer dancing in the headlights. Only, there was no deer. I didn’t see the car, or the rain, or the road. I only saw that deer dancing— leaping through the air— calling me home.

(Excerpt from the poem, “Deer Dancer,” Still Life Stories, Kelsay Books, 2016)

At beginning of my senior year of high school, a friend I studied ballet with died in a car crash. In this poem, I tried to give voice to her spirit. I imagined her being called home by the beauty of a deer. As a dancer, she herself had the graceful movements of a deer when she leapt through the air. This poem will always help me to remember her gentle essence.

You also write what’s called ekphrastic poetry. Please explain this process.

Ekphrastic poetry is poetry inspired by art. It can be inspired by visual art, music, film, dance, or other writing, but most often it is written in response to visual art. When facilitating workshops, I often encourage writers to write about the inner life or the story behind an artwork. The image is the starting point, leading the poet on a journey.

How did Blue Heron Review come to fruition?

I founded Blue Heron Review in 2013 in order to provide space for writers who focus on reflective, meditative poetry. When searching for venues back then, it felt as though there was a gap in the magazine market. I wanted to offer a new literary home. Blue Heron is meant for those in search of thoughtful, soul-nourishing writing. We have a bonus issue coming out called, “Nurturing Hope,” due to be released online, late May 2021.

What keeps you motivated to keep writing/publishing?

Writing is a necessity, a way of processing experiences and interpreting the world around us. I’ve read that the poem often knows things before the poet does. As a creative outlet, it is as essential as water or breathing air for me. Poems can reveal what I have been thinking about on a deeper level. Additionally, it has always been my hope to provide a sense of comfort and connection. If I can help even one reader feel supported, by seeing themselves in my poems, then I have fulfilled my higher purpose. My latest collection, The Sound of a Collective Pulse, is due to be published, October 2021 (Kelsay Books). It celebrates our shared humanity and connection during challenging times. I hope that it offers a sense of peace.

For more, visit www.cristinanorcross.com