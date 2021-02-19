A “KISS” from a Milwaukee Area Photographer

Photo via Lori Knapper

Since high school DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), Lori Knapper had aspirations of owning a business. Over time, her background in logistics, technical support, sales, marketing, communications and strategic planning collided with an unplanned opportunity for a career change. In 2015 she established Knapper Image Services (KISS). Off the Cuff caught up

How did Knapper Image Services start?

Approaching retirement age, here was the chance to put that entrepreneurship class project into action. My business was initially to be called Knapper Import Services (KISS) working together with my husband in transportation. But at this point in life, it was time to escape from the fast-paced, demanding, behind a computer and four walls environment. One reason I continued to work all my life was to be able to afford to travel with our family. Since childhood, I knew my Zen was camping and exploring scenic areas around the country with the non-stop clicking of a camera to capture the beauty. This level of passion remains today and is what’s needed to wrap a business around.

So Knapper Import Services transitioned into Knapper Image Services, LLC delivering KISS Impressions in the form of prints, merchandise and downloadable files for personal and professional use.

What kinds of subject matter do you shoot?

In past days of sitting in a conference room meeting, in an airport traveling for work or in a doctor’s office, the nature and landscape photos on the wall were always calming and therapeutic to me, sharing a joyful memory or a missing experience in life. A beautiful migrating warbler, a mum kissed by a snowflake, a quaint European side street or a blue forest on a bright winter’s day. I look to capture this subject matter most with a unique perspective when possible to share that feeling with so many in the same situation.

Of course, a successful business sells stuff, so being on top of what the customer is looking for is important. My number one selling photo on stock photography is three referees huddled in consultation, far from nature.

You were in the corporate workplace for decades. How has your photography business changed your life?

Having a photography business has been soul-filling. Its opened my eyes to what’s truly around me and of what I’m capable. It’ given me an outlet to continue to use and expand my career talents with challenges that I consider fun. Gone is the large professional wardrobe with a closet now full of comfy jeans, cozy sweaters and hiking boots. It’s giving me new friends and acquaintances in the field and allowed flexibility to enjoy priceless time with my family on photo shoots. There’s definitely something to look forward to everyday.

Of course, like any start-up this is an investment that takes time to recoop without the luxury of offered benefits and that money tree still hasn’t grown in the backyard. Coupled with our current state of affairs, small business can be tricky. But at least for me, the reward is much greater than the risk. For now, it’s simply a matter of working the best possible within my means.

You have a website. How has that helped your business?

The website has served primarily as a marketing and communications tool to allow prospectives a view of our offering, provide credibility and launch new images. It also provides the order processing and fulfillment piece of the business that allows me more time to keep content fresh. In addition, we have a Facebook and Instagram page to build brand awareness and engage the community. Without a marketing staff, all of this can be a time-consuming vacuum, but when done effectively it allows you a seat at the table in a competitive market.

You do art fairs also. How has that gone for you?

The art fairs have been either a hit or miss depending on weather, timing and attendance. Of course, this past year they pretty much disappeared completely so it will be interesting to see how they may morph going forward. In the past, photography lovers enjoyed their time in the booth and typically purchased. The shows are certainly a great source for leads and learning customer interests. Plus, I used to manage many tradeshow events over the years and the art shows bring back a lot of fond memories working with customers directly.

What tips or advice can you give aspiring photographers?

First of all, you don’t have to be a National Geographic photographer to start your own business out of a hobby. There are so many resources available to photographers both from a technical perspective and from a business management angle that can help you get started.

What was most helpful to me was simply practice over the years. I am primarily self-taught, clicking since childhood on the family cameras. My first camera investment was a Canon A-E1 at the age of 21 and I cannot even begin to fathom how many pictures I’ve taken in my life improving every day. Just keep clicking.

From a business management perspective, connect with business mentors that can provide you with insight.

Lastly, build a vision for yourself now with realistic goals. Time goes by so quickly and you’ll want to be as prepared as possible when the opportunity presents itself. There’s a lot you can do to start now than look at your pictures and simply file them away for a later day.

For more information, visit www.kissimpressions.photos.