Black, Brown and Green

Maranta Plant Shop is a Black and Brown-owned business operating in Walker’s Point. Despite the challenges that may come with opening a shop amid a pandemic, owners Michelle Alfaro and Mag Rodriguez are committed to helping people of color communities prioritize one’s mental health by deepening their relationships with nature and encouraging people to get in touch with their green thumb.

Could you both go over your backgrounds and how the idea for Maranta came together?

Mag Rodriguez: I’ve been working within Milwaukee’s music scene for about 8 years, most recently with the Backline program with 88Nine and Gener8tor. I would consider myself an entrepreneur, even with what I do through music.

Michelle Alfaro: I have been a plant lover and herb enthusiast for about 8 years now. I studied alternative medicine and I’ve grown up with plants in the house since I was a kid. When the pandemic started, a lot of friends reached out to me for plant care advice, including Mag, because I’ve always had fifty-plus plants in my home. I reached out to him on the entrepreneurial side because I wanted to take this more seriously and help other people that look like me to get into the plant community and become plant enthusiasts.

Tell us about the products that you sell.

M.A.: We like to focus on beginner-friendly plants and pet-friendly plants.

M.R.: We also offer a more mature, 10” Monstera plant. In our experience, it’s been easier to keep an adult plant alive than a baby plant alive. As we continue to grow, there’ll be more selections.

Maranta joins a growing list of Black and Brown owned plant shops that have popped up across the country in the last few years. What would you say sets you apart from what’s going on in other cities?

M.R.: I started doing some research and found out that the Monstera, which is very popular right now, is rooted in the jungles of Mexico, Panama, and Honduras. I’m from Mexico and Michelle is from Honduras. To think that a plant that’s been popularized on Instagram, because of influencers, is actually rooted in our native land, but no one has ever mentioned that... I think there’s power to reclaiming these plants that were native to our home.

M.A.: Our ancestral history and the origins of these plants...we’re completely connected to them. I feel like it’s important to respect and recognize where we come from. It’s easy to forget, especially in the world that we live in now. It’s a history that you want to continue to keep alive.

Could you tell us about the benefits of restoring people’s connections to nature?

M.A.: I grew up in a single-father home and [my dad] was always working, so I had to dabble into my own things to better my own mental, physical and emotional being. Plants filled that void for me. They are natural mood-lifters. Once I came up with my own plant care routine, it inspired me to reflect on how I take care of myself. I feel like our parents didn’t have time to do that with us but reconnecting with plants creates those moments of wanting to do better for ourselves.

How would you say that caring for plants ties into this bigger idea of tending to one’s own mental health?

M.R.: I’ve been going to therapy for my anxiety for a little over two years. My therapist used to talk about looking around the room and saying stuff out loud, just essentially to remove that anxiety. As this relates to plants—I now have about 24 plants in my apartment and every single day, there’s a plant that needs to be taken care of. If I find myself in moments of anxiety, I can remove myself and tend to them. That has brought me so much relief.

M.A.: I’m very big on creating a sacred space, especially in my home. In the beginning of the pandemic, I found myself coming home with a new plant every week because it was so important for me to create a space where I could feel relaxed and at ease. And I could go into another room and not drive myself crazy since I’m here 10 to 12 hours of the day...especially with the lack of human interaction. Normally, we’d talk and hang out or listen to music with our friends and now we’re having to care for and play music for our plants. They become your own friends in your own home.

Are there beliefs around plant care and upkeep that we should be debunking, like the idea that someone is just ‘not a plant person’?

M.A.: People get scared with plants easily, that they’re going to kill them or that they’re not going to be the best plant parent they can be. I remind people that it’s one of the easiest things you can do. Plants are very forgiving. I try to encourage people to not be so reluctant because it’s so rewarding once you see that plant grow. It just gives you a different sense of encouragement, this sense of ‘I don’t know why I put myself down. I’m totally capable of nurturing this plant.’

Is there a starter plant that you would recommend for those easing into this?

M.A.: I always like to recommend our Snake Plant. Zeylanica is the botanical name for it. They can adapt to any setting of light and require very minimal care. I have one that I’ve owned for three years now and it’s thriving. I water it about once a month, maybe even less in the winter time because plants need less water during the winter. Otherwise they become susceptible to root rot. Snake Plants are also just hearty and beautiful. You can’t go wrong with them.

Could you tell us more about any projects outside of pop-ups that people can look out for?

M.R.: We’re really leaning towards the local shipping and delivery. The goal is to do a couple more pop-ups and encourage people to stay home so that we can go to them. Hopefully, eventually we can move into a brick and mortar store.

How would you say that Maranta plays a role in community-building? What would you say is the importance of people of color creating a plant enthusiast community, both online and offline?

M.R.: Every single Monday we’re doing a Monstera giveaway. A lot of people aren’t in the financial position to purchase plants, so we give away plants to people who might need them. The amount of people at our last pop-up at Zocalo that said ‘I saw this on Instagram’ and came because of the type of content that Michelle is creating is incredible. Our DMs are popping all day with people asking us questions. Michelle being able to respond and offer her comfort...I think people appreciate that.

M.A.: Now more than ever, this is a time for Black and Brown folks to come back and be one. I feel most comfortable when I’m in Black and Brown spaces, and it’s where I feel most protected and like myself, honestly. In Atlanta, there are a lot of Black and Brown owned businesses. The communities out there are thriving and it’s so strong. I really look up to them. I feel like that’s how it should be everywhere. It’s inspiring to see Black and Brown people in positions like business owners, entrepreneurs and activists. I feed off of that so much. I just hope that I could also inspire other Black and Brown and queer people to do this. We’re doing the present work to pave the future. I feel like staying in that alignment will be completely reflected in people in years to come.

Maranta Plant Shop currently operates on a pre-order only basis. Curbside pickups are available Saturday 2pm-6pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm.