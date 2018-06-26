Boating on Lake Michigan

× Expand Holly Church, director of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

Living next to one of the largest bodies of fresh water in the world means you’ve probably strolled along its shores, braved the chilly surf for a quick swim or just admired the view from a window Downtown. But, have you ever taken a boat and actually gone out on Lake Michigan? Holly Church, director of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center wants to give you, and everyone else, the chance to get out and enjoy the lake from a whole new perspective.

What is the Sailing Center and why did it first open?

Back in 1979, a group got together and decided they wanted to start an organization that would allow people access to Lake Michigan by promoting sailing and make sailing accessible to everyone in Southeastern Wisconsin. In 1980, they started offering membership and lessons. Really, that is what the Sailing Center is. We are a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching sailing to Milwaukee area residents.

What do you think makes the Sailing Center special?

There’s an incredible community feel here. Our members often donate their own free time. Sometimes it’s to help with gardening around the building, other times it’s volunteering to teach new members how to sail. They get on the boats and actually teach the skills. People just get really involved in it because of their joy in getting out in the boats, and on the water. It’s the group feel that everybody seems to like.

How big are the boats that you have available for sailing?

We have a variety of boats in our fleet, but the workhorse of our fleet is called The Ensign. It’s a 23-foot open cockpit sailboat, and it seats four adults comfortably. We have a fleet of about 25, with 18 to 20 of them in the water at any given time. In fact, we have one of the largest fleets of Ensigns in the country. We love our Ensigns because they are stable, forgiving and very simply rigged. So, people are able to come down and learn how to sail on a very stable platform. They feel safe in the boat, and they’re great for families to come down to do day sailing on. It’s just a wonderful boat.

Are there still classes available to learn how to sail this summer?

Yes, we do still have classes available starting in July. But if someone isn’t sure if they want to be a member or if they even will like sailing, we do offer our Sail Venture class which is wide open for enrollment. It offers an opportunity to come down for two nights worth of instruction. They’ll get a basic course, and we’ll get them out on the water as much as possible (weather permitting). If they like it and want to join, the class fee ($110) can be applied towards their membership. It’s a win-win.

What is your favorite thing about the Sailing Center?

I have two. First, it’s the people. Everyone involved in this group is wonderful and ready to help out. And, second, I just love what we do. Sailing is an incredible experience, and I think that everybody should have an opportunity to get out on a boat to enjoy the peace and beauty of the lake from a different perspective.

For more information about the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, visit sailingcenter.org.