Bridging the Generation Gap Through Art

Ovation Chai Point (1400 N. Prospect Ave.) has found a way to help bridge the gap between generations by implementing a student artist-in-residence program. This innovative program, currently in its third year, is a partnership with UW-Milwaukee that’s meant to inspire creativity for both students and their elders. Chai Point offers independent and assisted living through individualized supportive care programs. Off The Cuff spoke with its executive director, Trish Cohn.

What initially interested you in implementing an artist-in-residence program at Ovation Chai Point?

Anne Basting, the UWM professor in charge of this initiative, and I really wanted a way that intergenerational communication and cohabitation would become the norm with aging. In certain cultures, like in the Netherlands, that’s what they do. In America, you don’t see it as much. It is such a joyous program and something I am very proud of.

What does your selection process look like for the student artist?

Right now, we only take one student a year. How it works is, people have to apply at UWM for the program. Then the candidates are brought to us for an interview to see if it’s going to be a match. In Yiddish, there’s a term for a match: shidduch. This partnership has to be a match for both the student and the residents at Ovation Chai Point.

What expectations do you have for the artist and their contributions?

My expectations for the artists are that they do one workshop a month for us, open to all residents. They will also have studio hours here and they are required to have at least two meals a week here. I want them to build relationships with the residents. I’d like the student artist to come to all our programming and bring their friends in. My thing is, I don’t like to set any boundaries; I’d just like the student artist to really take an active role because this, again, is another learning step in leadership for them. This program is one of the greatest things to boost their own self-esteem and to provide leadership skills for them, a tool for them in the future.

What are your future goals for the student artist-in-residence program?

That eventually I would get more students in. I’d like us to become known as a community that people want to come and work with. I would like more workshops with music students, history students. I wouldn’t care what it was, only that they would teach us something. Many of these students have never been around the elderly. We need to really look at how we’re dealing with that. We need to break down those barriers. There’s always going to be high needs as people age, and we need to really learn how to actively engage and give people that dignity, give them that life-long learning experience, the students and the residents.

How does this program align with the mission of Ovation Chai Point?

Our mission is really to provide our Jewish community with the services that enable our seniors to be part of a quality Jewish environment with comfort, meaning, independence and dignity. This program aligns well with our mission because everything that those students do is guided by those principles. The artists join us in our mission. They know that when they come aboard. They’re learning about us, too, in this environment. There’s a lot to learn for both parties, which is really, really great. I have to tell you that the artists and residents would say that they feel very positive about it. It’s completely not like any other program. It really encourages these young people to connect and reflect on what can happen as someone ages. The “Chai” is all about celebrating life. That’s what “Chai” means: to life. This is a very life-living place.

For more information on this program and other services offered by Ovation Chai Point, visit ovation.org.