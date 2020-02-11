Bringing the Fight Against Poverty and Disease to Washington, D.C.

× Expand Photo Courtesy Of The ONE Campaign

For more than 15 years, the ONE Campaign has raised awareness and called for public action to fight poverty and preventable illnesses; in particular, in Africa. Known initially for its famous founder, U2’s Bono, ONE boasts more than 9 million members worldwide despite not soliciting (and even actively discouraging) donations.

Off the Cuff contacted a Wisconsin member of ONE, Laura Kerecman, whose day job is program manager at the Medical College of Wisconsin. This year, she will go to Washington, D.C., as part of ONE’s annual Power Summit to bring the campaign’s concerns in front of Congress.

How would you describe ONE’s goals and means of action?

ONE is a global movement campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030, so that everyone, everywhere can lead a life of dignity and opportunity. We are nonpartisan and pressure governments to do more to fight extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa, and empower citizens to hold their governments accountable. This year, our focus is on maintaining full U.S. funding for Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that helps immunize millions of children around the world against preventable diseases.

Why are you personally choosing to be invested in ONE?

The reason why I choose to be invested in ONE stems from being raised in a home that modeled community service and giving back in very concrete ways. My upbringing shaped my career in public health and my involvement outside of work. I genuinely enjoy engaging with ONE staff and other volunteers. I often connect with people at community events; it’s an opportunity for me to talk more about the bigger picture of ending extreme poverty and preventable disease. It’s a mission most people can get behind, particularly when the request isn’t for money but to have them use their voices.

I’ve found that, in volunteering for ONE at community events, I inevitably see people I know. Isn’t Milwaukee often referred to as “Smallwaukee”? In sharing with them ONE’s vision, it’s easy for me to ask them to take action by writing a few lines about the issues. Even when I’m meeting someone for the first time, it’s easy to talk about access to health care and education and how, on a global level, we are all safer when people have access to these things. It’s something most people will get behind. It’s not unusual for someone to thank me for attending an event and volunteering for ONE.

What does being a volunteer for ONE mean, concretely, in terms of personal investment?

As a ONE volunteer, you can really define your personal investment. Opportunities exist to join other ONE volunteers at small events (farmers markets or community festivals, for instance) or large events (like U2 concerts) to engage people in conversation about ending extreme poverty and preventable disease. You can also make a difference by simply taking time to write a thoughtful letter to your member of Congress or pick up the phone and call them.

How large is ONE’s presence in Wisconsin?

ONE has thousands of dedicated supporters across the country who have taken millions of actions to help fight extreme poverty and preventable disease. Our tagline has always been, “We’re not asking for your money; we’re asking for your voice.” ONE supporters use their voices—and their political clout—to persuade our elected representatives to support effective programs that spur development and are making a real, measurable difference in the fight against extreme poverty and disease. We have several extremely active chapters across Wisconsin. Folks can learn more and join us by visiting one.org.

ONE has Congressional District Leaders (CDL), who serve as the key contact for a geographic area. The CDL is a more formal volunteer position and works closely with a ONE staff member known as a Regional Organizing Manager (ROG). There are five ROGs across the U.S. I work closely with the local CDL, and the local ROG is from Appleton, Wis., so we see him regularly. We all get together several times a year to strategize about events where we want to have a presence, who has availability to attend, and who might be able to do data entry following the event.

How can someone from the Midwest help ONE on an individual level?

Each of us has a responsibility to use their voice to make a difference on the things that matter to us. To me, that’s fighting extreme poverty and preventable diseases like AIDS. By simply writing a letter, making a call or meeting with an elected official, one person can have a tremendous impact, and—when combined with other voices from across the state and country—it tells a powerful story that lawmakers can’t ignore.

Can you talk to me about the Power Summit ONE will hold in Washington, D.C., in February?

The summit that will take place Feb. 23-25 brings together activists, faith leaders and college students for cutting-edge training on advocating for the fight against global poverty and preventable disease. Last year was the first time I attended the Power Summit. It was two days packed with speakers, ONE leadership from the U.S. and around the world, experts on the Global Fund and Propaganda, a Christian hip-hop and spoken-word artist-poet from Los Angeles. The summit focused on the replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. The U.S., along with other world donors and the private sector, raised more than $14 billion to fight preventable disease—the largest amount of money ever raised by an international global health organization—which will help save some 16 million lives.

On the final day in D.C., ONE volunteers visited Capitol Hill, speaking with legislators and staffers and asking that our elected officials go on record in support of the Global Fund. It’s a powerful visual to see 150 volunteers in ONE T-shirts ready to talk to both sides of the aisle about ending extreme poverty and preventable disease.

I will never forget waiting for an elevator in the Hart Senate Office Building with two or three other volunteers when Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst exited an elevator. It was apparent she was headed to her office, but when she looked up and saw us, she smiled and said, “ONE is here today; I am proud of the work you do and am glad you are here.” As cliché as it may sound, I felt that ONE is truly making a difference. In a time of such divisiveness in politics, ONE is successfully leading the way to end extreme poverty and preventable disease.