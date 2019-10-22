Christine Flasch's New 'Labor of Love'

× Expand Photo credit: Dave Zylstra Christine Flasch is the director of the Bach Chamber Choir, as well as the founding director and conductor of the Southwestern Suburban Symphony.

Though Christine Flasch grew up in Milwaukee, her far-ranging musical talents (dance, piano, voice, conducting) have taken her to Madison, Chicago and New York City, but she’s come back home. Flasch is the founding director and conductor of the Southwestern Suburban Symphony (SWSS) and, most recently, director of the Bach Chamber Choir. Off the Cuff managed to catch up with the busy Maestra Flasch to ask her some questions about her new job.

What can us choral music lovers expect from the Bach Chamber Choir with you at its helm?

We will celebrate the significant accomplishments of the Bach Chamber Choir in the upcoming 50th anniversary concert by performing many of the choir’s favorite choral works—including several masterpieces from the choral canon—but we’ll also unveil some refreshing works that are not often heard.

For example, the program will open with Henry Purcell’s 1694 Birthday Ode to Queen Mary, Come, Ye Sons of Art. Many music lovers are familiar with the famous duet, “Sound the Trumpet” from this work and the lovely “Strike the Viol,” but they don’t often know the plaintive “Bid the Virtues” for soprano, the two impressive, short baritone arias in the work or the delightful choruses that support the vocal solos.

I especially wanted to acknowledge the fine compositional talents of the former director of the choir, Brian McLinden, so we will include his lovely piece, Under the Greenwood Tree, from William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. I want to keep the great masterpieces alive but also elevate lesser-known works that are equally compelling and worthy of performance. This will be a labor of love (and appreciation).

Is there instrumental music at Bach Chamber Choir concerts?

Yes. Originally, the ensemble (named The Bach Chamber Choir and Orchestra) included chamber orchestra in all of their performances; but, due, I would guess, to the cost of utilizing orchestral musicians on a regular basis, instrumental accompaniment was reduced to fewer selections with a smaller number of players. As funding allows, I will want to add orchestra to many of our concerts if the repertoire calls for it. For example, we’ll present Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria in January with chamber orchestra.

What’s the current status of the Southwestern Suburban Symphony?

Glad you asked! After the successful debut of the SWSS in 2015 and a “full-court press” through December 2018—which included eight concerts—I took a much-needed rest. Even an “Energizer Bunny” like me begins to run out of steam at some point, and I realized that I desperately needed to take some time last winter to slow down, restore the batteries and consider next steps. It was an excellent decision; after my self-imposed sabbatical, new ideas began to flow, and new energy returned.

It was during this time of reflection and rest that word came to me of the opening of the directorship of the Bach Chamber Choir. I was very reluctant to take on additional responsibility—given what the demands of launching a symphony orchestra had taken out of me—but I couldn’t seem to let go of the new possibility. When I learned that there were many applications for the position, the old energy began to flow, and I tossed my hat into the ring of candidates. A long and thorough selection process occurred, and, at the conclusion of the search, I was delighted to learn that I was selected as the new director of this fine group of singers and to lead them into the next chapter of their legacy in the Milwaukee community.

Bach Chamber Choir will perform 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, at All Saints’ Cathedral, 818 E. Juneau Ave.