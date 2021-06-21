Claywerks Owner Looks Back on 40 Years of Business

× Expand Photo via Bryan Becker

Bryan Becker started his pottery business at Stonewood Village in Brookfield in 1983. The 1978 graduate of Carroll College decided to go out on his own, since he knew a bank officer very well. Things started out slowly, but eventually took off. From 1988-1998, he had his pottery shop in downtown Hartland, and since then, operates from a renovated farmhouse and dairy barn on Highway 83 in Hartland. Who would have thought an old farmstead would house a popular pottery business these days? But that is exactly what has worked well, at least up until the pandemic hit last year.

You have a signature piece called The Wedding Bowl that is very popular. Describe that and how you came up with the idea.

The Wedding Bowl is a centerpiece bowl, similar to a fruit bowl. The rim is flanged so there is an area to inscribe a message. The first one I ever made was a commissioned piece I made for a customer. The message was a religious quote derived from the Book of Galatians. The quote is commonly used in weddings. Other messages are now offered in our product line, with personalization as well. It has become very popular and we produce several of them daily.

We have a wide variety of other products, both for weddings and everyday items.

Since Covid-19, your online presence has grown. With whom do you currently do business?

I sell to all 50 states, however, Alaska and Hawaii are pricey to ship to. And that can cut deeply into your profit margin. The internet partners that I do business with offer international shipping if the need arises.

You also have a retail business. Do you have many customers in your Hartland location these days?

Foot traffic at the Hartland location since COVID-19 hit has no doubt fallen off the cliff. Luckily, the online traffic has more than made up for that shortfall. We continue to keep very busy.

However, our products are in over 110 other retail business nationwide. We also have the works of several other artisans who are at the top of their game. We have much to offer.

Wholesale selling is a large part of your business. How does that work?

Wholesale is simply selling in bulk to other retailers. But you cut your price in half as to allow them to make a profit. If an artist cannot afford to do this, then their pricing is too low. You must be profitable at those margins or you will be at the mercy of just selling on one platform.

After nearly 40 years, do you have plans to retire any time soon?

Retirement is happening soon, but it is a process. My daughters have been working full time with me in their own businesses. No doubt it will take time to back away from the business. You can’t just flip a switch and be gone. Gradually it will happen and I’m sure the business will take on a new shape, in some capacity.

Where can people find your products?

You can find me at our Hartland location—2215 Hwy 83 in Hartland. You can visit bryanbeckerclaywerks.com to see our website. You may also visit etsy.com to find my work and place orders as well.