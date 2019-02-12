Crafting Romance

Photo credit: Studio 16 Digital Photography Wisconsin author Molly Maka

On Valentine’s Day, people are expected to get in touch with their inner romantic, but creating passion is a job that romance writers like Molly Maka explore year-round. Maka specializes in the historical romance subgenre, weaving her love stories through a World War II backdrop. She’s also a historical re-enactor and currently president of the Wisconsin chapter of the Romance Writers of America, an organization that helps romance writers hone their craft and network.

What was your introduction to romance writing and what made you want to try your hand at it?

I started reading romance in high school. A classmate introduced me to the spinning racks at the library and I never looked back. I decided to write the genre because I believe everyone deserves a happily ever after, and I wanted to try my hand at writing a genre I enjoyed reading.

You write World War II era romantic fiction. What draws you to that particular era?

For as long as I can remember, I have always been interested in World War II. Something always draws me back to that period. From a writer’s perspective, it’s a great era to write because of the various conflicts, the love stories that came out of it and some of the fantastic stories that veterans have shared.

What would you say is an important ingredient to a good romance story?

Conflict. Both the hero and the heroine need to grow in the story as they are finding their happily ever after or their happily for now. The only way to do that is to throw everything you can to stop it. It not only makes the resolution sweeter, but it brings them closer together and makes them stronger.

Tell us more about the Wisconsin Romance Writers of America. What type of things do you do as an organization?

WisRWA is the Wisconsin chapter of the Romance Writers of America, a national writing organization. We have area groups all over the state and we host monthly programs on topics such as writing craft, marketing and research to name a few. We hold a biennial conference where we bring in speakers, literary agents and editors. Our next one is coming up April 5-7, 2019, in Milwaukee.

Any words of advice for anyone looking for romance this Valentine's Day?

Be patient and be true to yourself. If you're looking for the person to find your happily ever after or happily for now with, be true to yourself and don't try to be someone who you are not. Be the hero or heroine of your own story.

Molly Maka’s work can be found on her website, mollymaka.com. The Wisconsin Romance Writers of America are at wisrwa.org.