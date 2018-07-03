Elle Studio + Wellness Places Mental Health at the Center of Holistic Therapy

× Expand Photo credit: Mel Russell Photography Emily Keeling, founder of Elle Studio + Wellness

Since its opening in October of 2017, Elle Studio + Wellness has brought a different kind of philosophy to Milwaukee by providing talk therapy in tandem with fitness, yoga, massage, mindfulness classes, child supervision and other services that foster physical and mental well-being. Off the Cuff spoke with founder Emily Keeling about the different approach that Elle Studio + Wellness takes to a strong body and mind.

How did Elle Studio + Wellness come to be?

I have been a mental health therapist for the past 10 years, listening to people’s struggles and needs. An overarching theme has emerged among young adults I’ve met through my practice: They were keen to know and understand effective coping mechanisms for anxiety, in particular, and they weren’t afraid to ask for it. Unlike previous generations, they would admit to telling their friends that they couldn’t make it to happy hour because they had a therapy appointment, and their friends replied “Hey, I see a therapist too!”

I wanted to create a place that highlighted and honored this shift in perspective. So, I put mental health treatment in the center of a beautifully designed, modern facility located in an up-and-coming neighborhood—Walker’s Point—boasting no stigmas and an array of supplemental services. We believe it’s an important step to have the courage to talk to someone about improving your life, and we also believe in putting the skills you learn into action as a practice and a lifestyle. Elle offers all of that under one roof.

How does the combination of talk therapy with fitness, yoga, nutrition and massage help foster not only physical but mental well-being?

Physical and mental well-being correlate with one another. Anxiety is such a perfect example of this. If you are experiencing it, you are not only having anxious thoughts, you’re also having physiological symptoms. You have to learn how to calm your mind and your body because the two feed off one another. If you focus only on the physical, you are missing out on a huge piece of the puzzle—talk therapy will get you the rest of the way by teaching you how to cope with the anxious thoughts. It’s inspiring to see the transformation in our clients who can then maintain their progress through the use of our yoga and mindfulness classes as well as massage therapy.

How is support from the community, as well as supporting the community, important to you?

I grew up here and I have a deep love for this city, so I couldn’t imagine setting out on this mission to shift perceptions around mental health anywhere other than Milwaukee. Some people who see us on social media tell us how glad they are that we aren’t located in California or Colorado, that we are right here in their hometown. I take pride in being there for people who thought a place like Elle was too far out of reach, physically or otherwise. Among our closest relationships and, more broadly, the welcome we have received has reinforced for me that this community is ready for us. My hope is that these services go from being “unique” to becoming the standard for other communities.

Why is this new approach to wellness so crucial for our ever-evolving society?

Where society used to be in its understanding of mental health is terrifying. We have thankfully evolved, and the concept of holistic health is at the forefront of our understanding now. At Elle, we believe that placing mental health at the center is highly effective and, in some ways, unparalleled. This is crucial because people are asking for help, and we have a responsibility to be there for them. When we’re cared for—starting with how we care for ourselves and then extend to others—we are more confident and empowered to discover and pursue our full potential, and by evolving ourselves, society benefits and evolves as well.

Unfortunately, we live in a world that inherently suffers. That has and will always be the case for the human condition. So, it is counter intuitive that people have been afraid to express their more difficult emotions. It takes extremely tragic events to see people break through this barrier and come together. We need the conversation now more than ever to continue breaking down the stigma, allow us all to be human and learn how to cope with our suffering as a proactive measure against tragedy.

To learn more about Elle Studio + Wellness, call 414-378-5379 or visit ellewellstudio.com.