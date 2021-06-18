For Trans Visibility and Sexual Health Education

Photo via Elle Halo

Elle Halo is an LGTBQ+ health activist and community organizer who began as a Public Allies Fellow in 2019, where she was placed as a health navigator for Health Connections, Inc. Her position there opened her up to more opportunities including SHEBA (Sisters Helping Each Other Battle Diversity), Diverse & Resilient, and most recently Planned Parenthood. She has also previously worked with the ACLU, UMOS, on the City of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission Select Committee, on the Community Advisory Board for Peer Support Specialists with Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Human Rights Campaign.

Halo is a champion of trans visibility in health care and the workplace, as well as for sexual health education.

Do you feel Milwaukee has a strong scene for Pride?

It’s something that I feel like has been strong in the past. We kept it strong during the pandemic but it does go up and down. I think Milwaukee has a fair scene for it, most places for Pride are Downtown or by the lakefront, which is beautiful, but also in its own way makes it separated from the rest of the city. It’ll get better as Milwaukee continues to grow and get more attention.

That’s great to hear. I think a really important example of the LGBTQ+ scene coming together was the Black Trans Visibility March this past March. You were one of the organizers for that; how do you feel it went?

It went really, really amazing. I definitely am always overwhelmed by the support that we get for just our work in general. I still think people could have supported us more. Myself and my co-organizers struggled through that process, as trans women, you know, to get something that big together along with a week of online events. Everything still came to fruition, even though the weather wasn’t great, and I think it turned out the way that it should’ve. People were crying, and those were some real moments.

Good for y’all. So, you work as an Inclusion Health Program Specialist for Planned Parenthood. What does that position entail?

I had started there as a Public Allies Fellow last year and then at the end of my term they offered me a job to do consulting for them in the education department. I’m not on their staff but I coordinate two trans literature advisory review committees for them and was part of their training staff for getting ready to take gender-affirming health care statewide and compiling a new statewide transgender resource list.

In terms of fighting for gender-affirming health care, what are some of the biggest obstacles you’ve faced?

Planned Parenthood is following a model to take gender-affirming care statewide—a model that’s been done in other parts of the Federation. It’s not like we’re starting from scratch or doing something completely new but definitely something that requires adjustment and training. I think they’re a good host for such a program and their staff is eager and willing to learn more. In general, I think people not understanding people of colors’ relationships with health care systems and medical mistrust is an issue. I think people seeing trans health as essential is an issue—as essential and not elective. There also needs to be more awareness of stuff we’ve already got access to.

Absolutely, and I know you’ve also worked with Diverse & Resilient as a board member. Why do you feel like Milwaukee specifically needs a resource like them?

I think that the real goal of a nonprofit or prevention agency is to help bridge the gap between our oppressive systems and getting people the help that they need to navigate [the oppressive systems]. I think D&R does a great job of that and uplifting local leaders and hiring local leaders to make the board more diverse. That representation alone in the corporate nonprofit end of things is really important to get our people into positions where we want to see them. Doors are getting knocked down and new standards of inclusivity are being set for our whole community. It’s been great to see grow and be a part of.

All of this said, what are in your opinion some of the best organizations to support that can help trans and non-binary folks get the resources they need?

In Milwaukee, donate directly to SHEBA, donate to The Black Rose Initiative, Diverse & Resilient, Planned Parenthood, FORGE, Health Connections, Inc. Sixteenth Street Clinic—all of those are great places for resources. They’re not all necessarily trans-specific so they may not all be able to help you directly but they can definitely connect you with the right people.

How can folks fight whiteness within LGBTQ+ circles?

That’s a good question. First, starting off with recognizing that we all have implicit bias and that it’s a learning process for everybody, including for people inside the community themself. It is a lot of internalized racism and a lot of fetishization - there’s a type of sexualization called exotification when you date specifically based on race. Starting with those things and also removing certain labeling. I think some stuff is easier for us to fight in environments like work or in school or in a health system than it is out on the streets. If you see something, say something. People need to hear from their peers; white people need to hear from other white people why certain things are wrong. We have to talk about the proneness for people of color to get into violent situations and be targeted, especially Black trans women.

I appreciate all of that Elle. I’ve been seeing the conversation about whitewashing happen a lot during this Pride month so I wanted to hear what you thought. All of that makes sense, so thank you. Now I have a couple questions about some things you do outside of activism—you’re also a singer and writer. Tell us a little bit about your artistry.

I’ve been singing and writing since I was young. I mostly write poetry and I’m working on recording music. I also started modeling recently. All of those are just creative outlets for me and I want to transition the work I’m doing as a community servant into more work that’s aligned with me and where I see myself reaching more people. I’ve started article writing and using my writing on different platforms. I hope to be able to do that with music too.

Well, let me know, I’m a music blogger! What place do you feel your writing has been coming from as of late?

Honestly, when I’m really stressed I can’t write in the way I’d like to, and it’s been like that for years. But it’s always very self-reflective about where I am in my life, where I have been, or where I’d like to be going. I want to be moving into a place where I have more stories to tell, and to make that a reality and not just something that I’m always working towards. I want to represent myself and our people well. I actually just did a feature for Public Allies National’s website and I wrote a poem called “Tied In A Movement” and it’ll be published hopefully this week. I really appreciate having creative opportunities to do stuff like that because it’s easy to lose yourself in grinding and trying to pay your bills and make change.

Awesome! In terms of your singing and music, who are some of your biggest artistic influences?

Women who sing, like Beyonce. I love all types of music; I grew up singing gospel, Motown and R&B classics and stuff. That’s where my delivery comes from, but I’ve also been classically trained and have sung chorally. The type of music I want to create merges all of that and all the things I love. As a listener I’m into more hip hop and R&B and pop but I also love gospel inspirational songs. I love storytelling, and music is just another way to do that.

My last question for you is, what’s a goal you have for this summer?

I’m definitely trying to keep my stamina up and stay as active as I can in terms of justice for our community. I do want to travel this summer and to just enjoy myself. As a trans woman, I’ve spent enough time in the house and on the sidelines in my own life so I just want to enjoy life to the fullest and not work so much that I won’t be able to do that.