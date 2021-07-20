Former Librarian Hosts Art Show at Wauwatosa Library

× Expand Photo via Facebook / John Seuss

Off the Cuff caught up with artist, John Suess, to discuss his paintings and current display at the Wauwatosa Public Library for the month of July.

How long have you been painting?

I started drawing at the age of 3 and then started painting when I was in grade school. It became more of a serious hobby when I was a teenager, but then I largely put it on the backburner while I had my career—I worked at the Milwaukee Public Library for 34 years—and started a family. After I retired in 2007, I started taking it up again more seriously and have been painting very regularly for the last 14 years.

This is the first art display at the library since the pandemic started. What does that feel like?

I feel very fortunate. I’m grateful to the Wauwatosa Library for giving me the opportunity to display my art for the community to enjoy. This show was originally booked for last summer and after the year we have all had, it is nice to be able to visit places and interact with others again. It’s long overdue and I hope many will check it out. Excuse the librarian puns!

What are your favorite subjects? How would you describe your style?

My favorite subjects are landscapes, especially local scenery. I find my inspiration outdoors. While working in my garden, playing golf, or taking a walk or drive, I will often be captivated by the beauty of nature and stop to capture it with my camera. Then, I’ll make it come back to life on canvas. I work primarily in acrylics and occasionally oils, and I would describe my style as impressionist, tonalism, color field and some realism.

What does it feel like to sell your art?

For me, it’s more than just selling my work. I love to connect with other artists and fans and get feedback from people on what they like or don’t like about my work. When I do sell or gift someone a painting, I’m always happy because then I know more people are enjoying my work, rather than it just being displayed in my own home.

Since sharing my hobby with others, I have also received quite a few commissions from people and I love honoring their requests. In 2019, I was commissioned by my parish, Christ King, to produce works in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The largest of these paintings, Christ the King, a 30x40 acrylic, is on permanent display inside the church, while four others capturing the local church’s iconic steeple as viewed during each season, are on display in the vestibule.

Others have asked me to produce paintings of everything from their children and pets, to their home, or a meaningful photo from a trip abroad.

On Display Now

Over 30 of Suess’ works are on display now through July 31 in the art gallery located on the first floor of the Wauwatosa Library, past the circulation desk. The pieces included in the show are a selection from Suess’ “Road Trips” series, featuring rural scenes from locations around southeastern Wisconsin such as Hartford, North Prairie and Kettle Moraine; a grouping of landscapes, many of which are also based on local vantage points; and a wide variety of florals.

The exhibit is free of charge and is open for viewing during regular library hours (Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed on Sundays). Suess’ complete collection can be viewed on his website at JohnSuessFineArt.com and fans can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Many of his pieces are available for sale on Etsy and visitors to the library’s exhibit will enjoy special pricing on the works included in the show.