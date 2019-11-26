Four Generations (and Counting) in Selling Furniture and Mattresses

× Expand Photo credit: The Designist, LLC Randi K. (fourth from the left) with members of her family

Randi K. has been the face of BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses for 13 years, but her role at the store began more or less at birth. She’s the fourth generation in the family-owned business, working alongside her parents, brother and sister-in-law. Off the Cuff caught up with her in the BILTRITE lounge, where customers can help themselves to a cup of coffee and rest their feet. BILTRITE displays furniture for the whole house in a 45,000-square-foot showroom.

So, what’s the Biltrite story?

My great-grandfather, Irwin Kerns, and my great-grandmother, Frieda, started a store selling customize-made upholstery sofas in 1928. It was BILTRITE Upholstery on Third and Garfield. In 1947, they moved to Mitchell Street and became a full-service furniture store. As time progressed, they added adjacent buildings and occupied half a block between 7th and 8th streets. This is our third location, and this is it! We’re not moving anymore!

Four generations in one family business? That’s unusual.

It’s our family’s passion. We love what we do—there’s something special about being from a family business, of being local and remaining relevant.

I got taken to the store on Saturdays with my dad. My brother Brad and I worked in the store and went on buying trips. One time, Brad asked to be excused from school to go on a business trip with dad. The teacher accused him of lying. Our parents took us with them at a young age. We’d be in the delivery truck. We grew up working.

You went away for school?

My brother and I went to High Point University in North Carolina, which has a special furniture program. High Point was the capital of furniture manufacturing at one time. It was another chance to meet with vendors and attend furniture stores. I graduated in 2001, returned to Milwaukee and worked here full time.

There are fewer furniture stores in Milwaukee now than 50 years ago.

A lot of mom and pop stores went out of business, and some of those owners came to work for us. Even so, Milwaukee still has a lot of locally owned businesses. Yeah, we are unique as a city.

Is local ownership an important factor in BILTRITE’s success?

People like buying from us because we’re locally and family owned. We understand the local market. We specialize in smaller furniture—Milwaukee has a lot of [smaller], older homes, and many people are downsizing and moving to condos. It’s also good for people who are short. I’m 5 feet 2!

Has the internet hurt your business?

Many people still want to go into stores and buy something. Buying furniture is personal—it’s touch and feel. And often, when people buy something online, they have to return it because it doesn’t look the way it did on the website or it comes damaged. People seek us out! Retail is not dead!

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses is at 5430 W. Layton Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed on Sunday.