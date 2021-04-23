Hilton Garden Inn’s Magic Dinner Show

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Luka

Milwaukee entertainer Luka considers himself a “deception artist” rather than just a magician.

“A Deception Artist uses the same techniques as magicians, pickpockets, card cheats, mind readers and psychics,” he explains on his website. “However, rather than exploiting people for personal gain, a deception artist presents these skills as a form of entertainment. In other words, a deception artist is an honest con artist.”

Deceptions, Luka’s new dinner experience located at the Social American Tavern inside downtown’s Hilton Garden Inn includes a thought-provoking magic show, a three-course meal, and craft cocktails. Menu options include vegetarian quinoa chili, stuffed airline chicken breast, and key lime pie, and craft cocktails.

Can you give me a bit of background on yourself and your magic career?

I grew up in Oak Creek and I dabbled in magic as a kid. Then, when I was 12, my parents took me to the Harry Houdini museum in Appleton. I loved it. After graduating from Milwaukee Area Technical College’s program in television and video production, and getting a job in that field, I realized I hated working for other people. After that, I worked in the banking industry for a few years, doing magic gigs for private parties and corporate events on the side. These gigs eventually enabled me to quit my day job, and I’ve been doing magic full-time for seven years now.

What inspired you to start Deceptions MKE?

In 2014, I headlined ‘The Revollusionists,’ a unique ensemble magic show in Branson, Missouri. After that, I moved back to Milwaukee to spend more time with family. I had a magic show at The Safehouse for five years before deciding that I wanted to launch my own dinner theater/magic show. Milwaukee has a great theater district, but I don’t know of any other venues offering a magic show with a dinner theater atmosphere. I’d been working on the show since late 2019/early 2020 but had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

Then, in November 2020, The Social approached me about a residency and hosting a magic show. Deceptions MKE held its first show December 18, with limited capacity and other strict health and safety restrictions in place.

Who in Milwaukee has influenced you in your work?

I have mentors who have helped me out considerably; [acclaimed local magician] David Seebach, for example. I worked as a stagehand for his Halloween show a few years ago, and that was valuable experience.

Which COVID-19 health and safety modifications have you had to make to your show?

To make my show safer for all, I had to rework it. Audience capacity is currently limited, for one. Face coverings are required for guests who come onstage. I don’t sit down next to audience members like I used to before the pandemic, and my routines are developed with social distancing in mind. Audience feedback has been great and I always encourage it.

What are some plans you have for Deceptions MKE?

We want to introduce new menu items and increase audience capacity when it is safer to do so.