How to ‘Win with Hypnosis’

Getting our brains to cooperate with us and operate in peak performance has long been a focus for everyone, from yogis to pharmaceutical companies. Milwaukee’s Caryn Bird claims the best way to harness your brain power is with hypnosis, which she practices in her business, Win with Hypnosis, based in Burlington. Off the Cuff spoke with Bird about hypnosis therapy for enhancing athletic ability, breaking bad habits and helping in childbirth.

I think some people might have a cartoonish idea of how hypnosis works. Can you tell us what the process is like?Hypnosis is a state of relaxation and focus. We are in the same brainwave state as we are when we are in hypnosis two times a day—before we fall asleep and when we wake up in the morning. Nothing cartoonish about it—just using the power of your subconscious mind to reach your goals, release negative emotions and help you feel happier and healthier.

All hypnosis is self-hypnosis. A hypnotist or hypnotherapist guides the client into a hypnotic state using suggestions to feel relaxed, calm and peaceful. The hypnotherapist then uses suggestions and visualizations based on the goals of the client to help them change their negative thoughts to positive and helps them create their own images in their mind—their pictures of success.

What was your first experience with hypnosis, or how did you become interested in it?

My first experience with hypnosis was when I heard about hypno-birthing—natural and easy childbirth using self-hypnosis. After a calm and wonderful birth, I became a hypno-birthing practitioner and still teach it to pregnant women. A few years later, I became certified as a consulting professional hypnotherapist and opened my own practice in Burlington, Win with Hypnosis. My niche is working with athletes for confidence and mental toughness. I have since written two books: Attitude of a Champion, which is a manual that teaches other hypnotherapists how to be successful with athletes, and Hypnos-Niche.

What are some ways hypnotherapy can be beneficial to people?

Hypnosis can help a person reach any goal: change their thinking, release sadness, anger, shame, guilt. Hypnosis is effective for weight loss, stopping smoking, eliminating habits, pain management, stress management, health issues, school performance, letting go of past events, self-confidence, performance anxiety, sports performance, test anxiety, removing fears, stop bed wetting, eliminate anxiety and much more.

What would you say to someone skeptical about hypnosis/hypnotherapy?

What would I say? Give it a try! It’s not scary, and you will never do or say anything you are not comfortable with—unlike what we see on television. You are awake and aware, just very relaxed. When you change your thoughts, you can change your world. Believe and you will achieve!

Win with Hypnosis is located at 265 Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington. You can find more info at winwithhypnosis.com.