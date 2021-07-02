Lupi & Iris to Bring French-Italian Fine Dining Downtown

× Expand Photo via Adam Siegel

James Beard Award-winning chef Adam Siegel and real estate developer, architect and cultural advocate Michael DeMichele are planning to open a fine dining restaurant in Downtown Milwaukee. Lupi & Iris will feature cuisine from the French and Italian Mediterranean Riviera. It’s scheduled to open next spring.

Located in the 7Seventy7 building (777 N. Van Buren St.), the 10,500-square-foot restaurant will include a large dining room, a spacious outdoor patio, a U-shaped bar, and private spaces for banquets and other special events.

Off the Cuff spoke with Siegel, a longtime executive chef for several Bartolotta restaurants—including Bacchus and Lake Park Bistro—about his career, new restaurant and long-term plans.

You’ve worked in restaurants all across the United States and the globe. What made you decide to open a fine-dining restaurant in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee has been my home for 21 years—I live in Shorewood, near the lakefront. I’ve fallen in love with this city—it’s so easy to navigate, unlike other cities, which are incredibly congested. It really makes for an easygoing lifestyle. Milwaukee has given so much to me, especially career-wise, and I wanted to give back and promote it as much as I can.

How did you and Michael meet, and decide to become business partners?

We met because our children attended the same school, and connected through our love of food and Milwaukee’s restaurant scene. Michael and I have a lot in common—family is the most important thing to both of us. We named our restaurant after my late father-in-law, Lupi, and Michael’s Italian grandmother, Iris, who was a wonderful cook. Both of our wives are also amazing cooks. I’m responsible for the day-to-day operations of the restaurant, while Michael is on the business and financial side of things.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

What sort of dishes will you feature at Lupi & Iris?

The food will be influenced by the French and Italian Riviera, along with Spanish cuisine—for example, dishes such as bouillabaisse, a Provencal fish stew. I just love the food from that area—it’s lighter, and so fresh.

Anything else you’d like readers to know about Lupi & Iris?

I’m really grateful for the past career I’ve had here in Milwaukee. I look forward to the next 21 years and building something that city residents and their families can enjoy for years to come.