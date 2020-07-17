Luv Unlimited's Plan to Carry on After June Fire

× Expand Photo credit: Larry Schwarm Becky Heck and Sage Schwarm perform as The Quilz

On Sunday, June 7, smoke and water damage from an electrical fire upstairs was so extensive that Luv Unlimited, the funky Bay View boutique, decided to close shop. After 16 years as a fixture on Kinnickinnic Avenue, owners Becky Heck and Sage Schwarm will chart a new path, vowing to keep the name Luv Unlimited alive as well as concentrating on their band The Quilz.

What is the history of Luv Unlimited?

After selling Hi-Fi Cafe [across the street from Luv Unlimited, which Schwarm opened in 1996; Heck came on board in 1999], Becky and I decided Bay View needed a Luv Unlimited. We dove in not knowing anything about retail or resale.

It evolved into an eclectic mix of both, including clothing, jewelry, records, incense, gifts and other retro goods. We also sold records on Discogs.com for about 10 years.

As a side note we rented at Luv Unlimited, but Becky and I used to own the building where Solid State Tattoo is located. Jon Reiter (owner of Solid State) bought the building from us several years ago. So, we’ve been heavily invested in the 2600 block of KK for a long time.

Will you continue as an online presence?

We are planning on keeping the Luv Unlimited name alive in one way or another. We will continue to sell records on Discogs.com (as luvunlimited) and do some occasional sales on eBay (as luvunlimitedmilw). We will keep the Luv Unlimited Facebook page open and will post updates.

As artists, do you see yourselves channeling this experience into your music?

We will be spending the next few months concentrating on our band, The Quilz. We recently released two singles available on Spotify and all the usual platforms. We have several more in the works. We have a video in progress for the next single, “Hello,” and we are working on completing our next full-length LP (vinyl and digital) called Beneath the Covers.

