Meet Levi, the Hospice Therapy Horse

For the past three years, Levi, a 13-year-old, standard-breed retired racehorse, has been brightening the lives of the patients of Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wis. According to Kim Niebuhr, volunteer coordinator at Angels Grace, Levi is “the only certified, full-size pet therapy horse in Wisconsin.” Levi, along with another horse, Jess, live with Sandra Jean Ebben and her husband on an eight-acre farm in Dousman, Wis. The couple have been raising horses for 40 years. Off the Cuff spoke with Ebben (SE) and Niebuhr (KN) about Levi and his remarkable therapy skills.

How did Levi become a therapy horse?

SE: My husband and I adopted Levi six years ago, when he was 7-years-old and had just retired from racing. A few years ago, I read an article on this organization, Pet Partners, and how they were using a mini-horse as a therapy animal at a children’s hospital in the Chicago area. That really piqued my interest. Levi is very laid-back and doesn’t spook easily, so I thought, “I bet he’d be really good as a therapy animal.” I contacted Pet Partners’ Madison branch, and Levi went through a rigorous program to become certified as a pet therapy horse.

KN: Levi started working with us in September 2015 and was such a hit with patients and their families that we decided to keep him. Due to insurance purposes, we can’t actually have a horse in the facility. Each patient’s room has a patio with French doors. Levi sticks his head (and a bit of his torso) through the door so people can pet him if they wish.

What was the process to becoming certified as a pet therapy animal like?

SE: As part of the training, people would make sudden movements, clang pots and pans, and make other loud noises to try and startle Levi. Trainers would also mimic erratic behavior similar to those with cognitive disabilities. During the training, Levi just kind of slowly turned around—another horse would have been out of there! Per the requirements, animals must be bathed before they interact with patients. I also groom Levi frequently.

How has Levi made a positive impact on hospice patients and those with disabilities?

SE: I see the difference in people at Angels Grace when I bring Levi around. They all look pretty solemn, but then they see Levi and just light up. That’s pretty neat. I’ve taken Levi to Zacharias Acres, a day camp for kids with disabilities, and, once a year, I take him to Shorehaven, an Oconomowoc nursing home, for their mini-state fair. He’s a hit wherever he goes.

KN: This guy, he’s just the greatest. He poses for pictures—everyone wants to see our star horse!

Besides being a therapy horse, does Levi have other duties?

SE: He’s a busy boy. Besides being a therapy animal, Levi is my riding horse. He can’t do heavy dressage activities, because his stifles (knee bones) are shot from racing, but he can do light dressage and can go riding; I’ve been teaching him to pull a cart, too. Levi and I have quite a nice relationship.