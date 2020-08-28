Milwaukee Native Artist Returns to the City with Bauhaus Classes

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Anthony Hummer David Anthony Hummer

Off the Cuff talked with internationally known artist, David Anthony Hummer, about returning to Milwaukee for upcoming workshops.

You grew up in West Allis, and have become internationally known for your art. How does it feel to be returning to Milwaukee?

It’s surreal to come back to Milwaukee. So much is the same, yet a lot has changed. I love how the city has evolved and expanded on what was already an incredible arts scene. I took those things for granted but am excited about being back. There are so many great memories: Third Ward, the East Side, Walker’s Point are all my old stomping grounds.

You have developed a private painting studio/workshop in Wausau, Wis. called The Bauhaus. Explain how that came to be.

I chose the name because of its literal translation from German to English—“House of Construction.” It really has nothing to do with the original school of art, architecture and design. Paintings are constructed in stages. In oil painting, there’s a foundation that one builds upon. They don’t happen magically out of some “talent.” People can be trained and educated to understand the fundamentals. When I opened the Bauhaus, there were a handful of students. Within a few months, I had to add four more workshops, each filled to capacity.

How do you go about teaching students in your workshops?

A lot of my students have never held a brush before but have always wanted to learn how to paint. Drive, will and passion are great motivators. You have to stick with it. Some people think that after participating in a workshop, they can determine whether or not they are capable. That’s a huge misnomer. Teaching students not to fear painting is probably the most difficult thing. Once fear is gone, painting becomes much easier.

You will be teaching workshops in Milwaukee soon. When and where will they take place?

Classes will be designed for ages 12 and older, from beginners with no painting experience to advanced painters. Workshops are held beginning the first Saturday in October, and will consist of four, 3-hour classes from 9-noon. Location is the Pritzlaff Building on the northeast corner of Saint Paul and Plankinton Avenue. Students will learn to identify and mix hue/value, using a portrait-photo reference of their choice.

You formed the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art in 2016. What has that been like?

As the workshops filled so quickly, it got me thinking: If there’s so much interest in art in a largely rural area, what would happen if I brought other artists here where my students could view their work and learn their process as well? What about a museum? This was the catalyst for the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art. Now In its fourth year, exhibiting national and international artists, it’s a serious venue for figurative painters and sculptors attracting some of the best from around the world.

You have studied with some great contemporary artists? Do you have a favorite?

Although I’ve met and studied with many great painters from around the world, I don’t have a favorite. I love them all for their unique gifts they so graciously share.

What piece of advice would you give an aspiring student?

The biggest piece of advice I can give an inspiring student is, to allow yourself to fail. Leave your ego at the door, along with your fears. One painting doesn’t matter. What matters is what you learned/experienced with each painting. Then you look forward to the next one. Take some chances. Let go.

