Penguins, Pancakes and Conservation Nation

Photo courtesy of Beth Heidorn Beth Heidorn

Since opening in 1923, the Racine Zoo has transformed into both a productive conservation organization and a meeting place for Racine events. According to their site, the zoo has 125,000 guests per year. It is also one of 225 zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. This acclaim is due to programs such as Conservation Nation and events like “Penguins and Pancakes,” which have made environmentalism accessible to the community. The dedication to conservation has continued with its recent acquisition of two young one-year-old lynx cubs. Executive Director Beth Heidorn took time to discuss how the zoo has lasted for 96 years and how it brought the intricate subjects of ecology and biology to the masses.

How did you become executive director of the Racine Zoo?

I have been working in zoos and aquariums since January of 1982. I was an intern before being hired by the Minnesota Zoo. After 15 years there, I went to the Pacific coast to help open an aquarium. From there, I went to the Los Angeles Zoo, and then I worked at Dolphin Quest, which has interactive dolphin facilities around the world. I wanted to be a director, so I left for a place called Jungle Island in Miami. I started here in April of 2015.

What drives your passion for zoological sciences?

It goes back to my parents. My mom jokingly said I grew up in a zoo, so I should work in one. I like the ability to connect people to wildlife and wild things. What drives me is making sure people see how they can be a steward of the planet.

How does hosting special events help the zoo? Do you have a favorite event?

It helps us by introducing our guests, who might not otherwise come to the zoo or remember that it exists. One example is the car show, which has been running for 24 years. Regulars walk in and say, “Wow, I didn’t realize there’d be cars here today,” because they were just coming to the zoo. Meanwhile, other people who are coming to see the cars say, “Wow, this is a great place, it’s at a zoo.” I think getting people who might not otherwise come here to see the zoo is a really great thing. It introduces the zoo to people all over the place, even if all they do is come to an evening Animal Crackers concert. I really like our World Wine Wednesdays and Roar and Pours because they are very intimate groups. There’s probably 100-150 people, it’s always fresh and we rotate the location around the zoo. They become part of my family and the zoo’s family.

How does community outreach benefit the Racine Zoo?

Some people aren’t able to come here because they don’t have the transportation or don’t have the funds to pay the admission. Outreach is a way for the zoo to get out into the community and go to people who may not be able to be here. It showcases the zoo in a different way. 125,000 people come to the zoo annually, but there’s probably 50,000 people we see at other places. It’s a way to give back to the community.

Why do you think the zoo resonates with the people of Racine?

It’s 96 years old; it’s a very old zoo. People grew up with the zoo, that’s what I hear all the time. People will say “When I was a little kid, my parents used to bring me here, and now I bring my grandkids here.” It’s a part of them and a part of the community.

What is one thing this year that the Racine Zoo has accomplished that has made you proud?

That would be at the end of last January and at the beginning of February with our emperor tamarin baby, Bella. Her mom died five days after she was born, so I was incredibly proud of my animal care staff who had to do 24-hour watches for 35 days to get her back into the troop. My animal care staff did an amazing job of taking care of that baby. That is a testament to the excellent animal care that happens at the zoo.