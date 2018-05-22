Playing Rugby in Milwaukee

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Milwaukee Rugby Football Club (MRFC), the city’s first rugby organization, was founded in 1968. The active group has continued to expand rugby programs locally and statewide. The Milwaukee County Historical Society recently honored its milestone anniversary. Off the Cuff chatted with MRFC veteran Jay Stemper. After playing on a club team at UW-Milwaukee, Stemper played with the MRFC from spring 1969 until the 1980s. Former and current players periodically meet at Hooligan’s on North Avenue for what they call “choir practice.”

How did rugby come to Milwaukee?

Rugby began in England as a variation of soccer, known there as football. A marker at the Rugby School in Warwickshire says that in 1823, William Webb Ellis, a 16-year-old student “with a fine disregard for the rules of football...first took the ball in his arms” and ran into the goal, thus originating the game’s distinctive feature. Rugby has often been called “a hooligans’ game played by gentlemen”—although it’s also now often played by female teams.

MRFC was the second rugby club in Wisconsin, after a club had formed at UW. It was founded by John “Paddy” Crowley, who had played in his native Ireland (and later moved to Texas) and the late Vic Hilarov and David Blick, who both learned the game at UW. They recruited and trained others to achieve the required 15 players per team.

Who did you play?

We played clubs in Madison, Chicago, Iowa and Minnesota. Gradually, more Wisconsin clubs started until there were up to six.

Old-timers often say, “During the first three years, we lost all the games but won all the parties.” Then in 1972, the MRFC went undefeated, and in 1985 won the men’s national championship. There has always been a lot of camaraderie among players. After matches we’d go to Wolski’s on Pulaski Street, owned by club member Mike Bondar and his brothers. In 1977, three other players (Tom Beckman, William Siehr and Chip van Abel) started the Up and Under Pub on Brady Street and we often socialized there. It was named for a unique kicking play in rugby.

Where has the club played here?

We’ve always rented a playing field along Milwaukee’s lakefront, where a summer rugby tournament now attracts 150 teams nationwide. Early on, we also played exhibition games on Summerfest’s open field. A fund started by the Up and Under is planned for building a permanent field and clubhouse.

What is the club’s legacy?

MRFC members helped start many high school rugby programs, and many have coached in about 30 schools statewide. A Wisconsin high school all-star rugby team competes annually in Aspen. Rugby has become a popular high school sport and about 75% of colleges have clubs or teams. Ben Landry, a Pewaukee High School graduate, plays for the USA Rugby Eagles team, and for a professional team in England. His father, Mike Landry, was an MRFC player.

How is the club celebrating this anniversary?

During Memorial Day weekend, there will be Saturday games at the field south of the water plant on Lincoln Memorial Drive, starting at 11 a.m. About 200 people will attend a dinner at the Harley-Davidson Museum, including club members from around the country and New Zealand.