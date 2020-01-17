Playwright Not Lost

Photo courtesy of Justin Spanbauer

Actor, director and playwright, Justin Spanbauer has hit the nail on the proverbial head with his first full-length play, Mars Lost. Off the Cuff was able to chat with Justin about his play, which runs at Lake Country Playhouse (LCP) in Hartland, Wis., from Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 16.

What is Mars Lost about?

There is a space expedition to Mars that is formed in an attempt to colonize Mars. It is not like your “normal” expedition, in that it is a one-way journey. Also, the people who make up the expedition are doctors, teachers, moms and dads… your everyday folks. The lead character, Angela, gets accepted for the trip, beyond her wildest dreams. But she hasn’t shared this with anyone else in her life. It’s based on Mars One, a real-life organization which aims to form a permanent settlement on the planet.

What do you hope the audience will take away from the play?

I hope they are moved by it—and by the fact that the people on the journey are leaving behind everyone in their lives, forever. People are left to deal with the consequences. So are the actual travelers. It’s my hope, too, that the audience will consider things differently. Could you walk away from your life and start over?

What is your background and education?

I attended UW-Stevens Point, at first for musical theater. I switched to drama and began dipping my toes in light and sound design during my last semester. When I graduated, I had a host of various jobs, including funeral director. That was stressful and very time-consuming, so I knew I had to find something more suitable. I moved to Milwaukee and started auditioning for parts in plays. It has blossomed from there.

You are an actor, director and playwright. Do you have a favorite role?

Whatever is happening at the time. I enjoy them all! I have acted and directed at the same time. Lake Country Playhouse put on the musical Dogfight last year, which I directed and acted in.

Do you sit in on the rehearsals?

No. I trust my director, Katie Krueger. I leave all of that in her hands.

Did you approach Lake Country Playhouse with Mars Lost, or was it the other way around?

I approached them two years ago, but at that time, the play didn’t get accepted by LCP. As an actor, you have to have thick skin about these things. But last year, LCP looked at it again. This time, it was accepted. The Playhouse is unique in that they can produce classics such as A Christmas Carol and hits like Mama Mia, but then, they can turn around and give a chance to something new and unheard of. LCP doesn’t need to do charity. I am humbled that my play is a worthy piece.

What is your process for writing a play?

There is no right or wrong way of doing it. I cannot force it, but I have to have an idea or storyline. I have to have a spark. Then, I use bullet points to summarize the things that happen. I write from there, and I go back a hundred times and rewrite and add. Then, I know where I’m going.

If the opportunity arose, would you step outside of Wisconsin to do a play?

No. I’m happy and content here. But I’m not closing myself off if an opportunity came along. I love Milwaukee. I hope to help build Milwaukee theater in the future.

Lake Country Playhouse is located at 221 E. Capital Drive in Hartland. For tickets and show times, call 800-838-3006 or visit lakecountryplayhousewi.org.