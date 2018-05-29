Prismatic Flame Lights Up Milwaukee

× Expand Photo credit: Sky Wild Photography Ananda Walker

This week, Off the Cuff spoke with Ananda Walker, coleader and fire safety manager of Milwaukee fire performance troupe, Prismatic Flame. We discussed the meditative properties of fire performance, Prismatic Flame’s offerings and the troupe’s free summer kick-off event at Kadish Park on Saturday, June 2.

What drew you to fire performance?

I would say it was the flow state that drew me in. [Quoting the Flow Arts Institute] “What is Flow Art? Flow art involves a variety of movement-based disciplines combined with creative expression to achieve the present-moment awareness known as Flow.” It may also be described as “in the zone” with an energized focus. This can be achieved individually as well as in groups and teams. It is said that frequently achieving a state of Flow is a key component to happiness, and we want to spread that happiness to others. For me, it’s really about being in that zone where your conscious mind shuts off and you are what you’re doing.

What are training and performance creation like for Prismatic Flame?

In the Flow Arts community at large, we have a lot of festivals around the nation where we’ll get together and teach each other workshops. Then, when Prismatic Flame gets together as a troupe, we teach each other and create choreography. We incorporate the tech elements—that’s basically prop manipulation—and dance: footwork, bodywork and blocking. We do circus arts, too—cartwheels and handstands, stuff like that. We have a couple of main choreographers in the group: Sarah Beyler, Lynn Zsopinski, myself and Derek D’Agrella. We’re usually the leads for the choreography, but we all contribute to the pieces. It’s collaborative and everyone takes ownership. That creates a better end product.

What services does Prismatic Flame offer?

Fire performance with dance elements is our main thing. We do festivals around Milwaukee, fundraisers, private parties, birthday parties, corporate gigs. We have done a memorial service, and we’re about to do a performance at a senior rehabilitation facility. So, a wide variety of acts.

Is teaching part of what Prismatic Flame’s about as well?

Yep. We like to incorporate the community in our form as much as we can. A couple of our members teach workshops out of Elemental Design, and we did a Kickstarter where people bought workshops. We also participate in Flow Jams. Basically, a bunch of people who are into juggling, poi, hoop or any kind of flow prop get together in a space, and there’s usually a DJ, and then we just flow to the music. We teach each other one-on-one. Sometimes they turn the lights out and we do LED. It’s a good time.

What can attendees expect from the workshops and performance at Kadish Park?

We’re going to have workshops for six hours [noon-6 p.m.] in the beginning of the day. We have stuff that’s specifically geared toward kids, including juggling and poi, and then there are workshop slots for adults that are more high tech. There will also be yoga, hip-hop and belly dance workshops. Opening acts are at 7 p.m., and our set will start about 7:30 p.m. It will be all fully choreographed group fire with emcee Ryan Ducham. Nine of our 10 troupe members will be there, and we have eight group pieces.

Prismatic Flame’s Summer Kick-Off takes place Saturday, June 2 at Kadish Park (750 E. North Ave.) from 12-10 p.m. It is presented in association with COA Youth & Family Centers with sponsorship from Some Place Nice, Art*Bar, Dream Vacations and Art Smart’s Dart Mart and Juggling Emporium. Admission is free. Learn more about Prismatic Flame and its offerings at prismaticflame.com.