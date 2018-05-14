Providing Service for Old and Young

The St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care maintains two locations—the Stein Campus (2801 E. Morgan Ave.) and Bucyrus Campus (2450 W. North Ave.). The care they provide is truly vast in scope: child day care, adult day services, dental and medical clinics, Alzheimer’s care, massage, wellness, aquatics and much more. On Friday, May 18, St. Ann Center will induct four new members into its Hall of Friends: Les Weil, Doug Barnes, Betty Glisch and Marguerite Woodfill. Off the Cuff recently chatted with Casey Rozanski, vice president of fund development and marketing for St. Ann, about the awards and the center’s role in our community.

The Hall of Friends was established in 2014. Who have been some of your past honorees and how is the selection process conducted?

We typically honor people based on their long service to St. Ann Center. The event was started to really honor those who we support and not just use that to try and get attention or fill seats at a gala. Past winners have included Linda Grunua, William Reilley Sr., Bishop Walter Harvey, Jim Gormley, Tim and Vivian Sullivan [and others]. The selection process is done by all the leaders (vice presidents) of St. Ann Center and ultimately is approved by Sr. Edna, our president.

Is there a literal “Hall of Friends” at St. Ann?

We have individual plaques for each winner that are hung in our grand staircase. One of the best parts is the clients themselves make a homemade award to give to the inductees, such as flower bouquets and large, shiny stars.

St. Ann has two campuses; which came first? Also, did it start out doing something besides its current multifaceted activities on behalf of those in need?

St. Ann Center Southside (Stein) campus opened in 1999. It originally started as an adult day care in the basement of the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. Our Northside (Bucyrus) campus opened in 2015.

I’m an atheist Humanist and certainly far from alone as such—especially where younger people are concerned. If I were out there looking for the kind of help that the St. Ann Center provides at its two campuses, I might think of the center’s name, hear something about its providing something like “spiritual guidance,” and think I better look elsewhere for assistance. Would I be right to forget about contacting St. Ann Center?

I’d say you’d be wrong to do that. We are sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, so we do follow our Franciscan values, which are really just human values. One does not have to be spiritual or religious to work, volunteer or attend our center. I would say that, between the employees and the families of those who come here, just about every religion and belief system is represented. We do have a small chapel, but it is non-denominational and contains symbols from many different religions.

