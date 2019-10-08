Revisiting the Everly Brothers at the Marcus Center

× Expand Johnny Rodgers

As sibling rivalries go, few were as tempestuous as Phil and Don Everly, the close harmony singing brothers from Kentucky whose early songs helped define rock ’n’ roll. Some of their hits were co-written by Milwaukee native Felice Bryant with her husband Boudleaux. In 1973, Don famously said “The Everly Brothers died 10 years ago.” He finished the show alone when Phil smashed his guitar and left the stage. Then, in 1983, the Everlys reunited for a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Waukesha’s Johnny Rodgers is teaming up with Lee Lessack to recreate that concert. Off the Cuff asked him some questions.

Is the show about impersonating the Everly Brothers?

Our show is more about recreating that magical night at the Royal Albert Hall when they had their 1983 reunion. It is more about the music than it is about portraying them as characters. We discuss the relationship, but it is not as if one of us is portraying each of the brothers. It is not a play.

Were you a fan of the Everly Brothers before you got involved with this project?

Yes, but my appreciation for them has deepened since we get to perform the music. It has been a joy to get to revisit some of the music that defined a generation and was influential on almost every great artist since then.

How did the idea for the Royal Albert Hall Concert come about?

We started with a concert called Live in Central Park [Revisited]: Simon and Garfunkel and we toured with that for quite a few years and were looking for another classic night of entertainment, one that had historical significance. This just seemed to be the right fit and worth celebrating. In fact, Simon and Garfunkel do a version of the Everlys’ “Wake Up, Little Susie” in the Central Park Concert. Isn’t it funny that two groups that had such amazing harmonies both had turbulent times and had a breakup?

Can you relate to that tension in any way?

I have siblings, a brother and a sister. And being in a band is in many ways like a family. I can’t imagine how much more difficult and personal it must be to have those people be your direct family. It is a unique relationship and clearly a very challenging one.

I worked with Liza Minnelli for over a decade as her pianist and guest vocalist. I went to a dance class with her and she said, “I had no idea you could dance!” So, she pulled me off the piano for her Broadway show which was a tribute to Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers—so there seems to be a pattern in my gigs!

“Live at Royal Albert Hall [Revisited]: The Everly Brothers” @ The Marcus Performing Arts Center, Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.