Teacher Fall-Winter, Accordionist in the Summer

Photo via Polka Joel

It's not uncommon for public school teachers to find employment outside of education when school isn’t in session. Milwaukee Public Schools art instructor Joel Kieckhaefer has a side hustle that can keep him busy year-round, so long as there's demand for cheery accordion music to bring authentic gemütlichkeit to any most occasion.

As lederhosen-clad Polka Joel, Kieckhaefer travels regularly travels far as the Dodge-and-Columbia County straddling village of Randolph to regale diners at a supper club for its monthly German buffet. Closer to home, he has lightened hearts at nursing homes, church events, Teutonic-themed establishments such as The Old German Beer Hall, The Estabrook Beer Garden and, of course, Germanfest.

How closely did developing your interests in music and art follow each other? Which came first?

I have always had an inclination toward art: drawing, building, singing. I had a great childhood education with many opportunities to express myself musically and artistically.

Many educators encouraged my art exploration while others formed and strengthened my voice in choir. It wasn’t until fifth grade that I began to play an instrument when I started taking saxophone lessons.

I came home for a visit one weekend and was surprised as my father came around the corner with his button-box playing a polka! He later explained that when he was a child, a relative of his would come over during the holidays, to the farm he grew up on, and would play some songs on his button-box. My father always held it in his heart that one day he would like to buy himself a button-box and learn how to play.

At one point that day when I was visiting, I asked my dad if I could try on his accordion on—to see what it was like. Within a few moments I was able to understand the “gist” of the instrument and was able to play a simple tune.

My father spent many, many hours with me, teaching me songs by ear—measure by measure—note by note. Each time I would visit, my dad would teach me another song or two.

For how long have you been teaching professionally?

I just finished my 25th year of teaching at Vincent High School. I have taught the children there-in the same building-for all 25. The high school students range in age from 15-19.

What prompted you to start playing publicly as Polka Joel?

When I was dating my wife, she was working at Luther Haven, a retirement community on the Northwest side of Milwaukee. She had an open house and asked if I would play for the tour groups. I said I only knew a handful of songs. She said, “That’s fine. By the time you finish those songs, a new tour group would be coming through” and I could start over.

An individual on the tour asked if I could play at their event. I told him what I told my wife “I’m not all that good and I only know a handful of songs.”

He told me, “You sound great” and to just play my songs over and over. I got the idea after that to practice and put together a performance that I could present.

What opportunities do you have to combine your interests in art and music in your role as a teacher?

I enjoy bringing out my accordion at least once a year to play a few songs for my students. They might giggle and jeer at first, but once I begin to play the look on their face changes. For many of my students, they tell me they have never seen an accordion played in person. I’m sure they will remember the day their art teacher played them some songs on his accordion. Students tell me they have only seen an accordion on TV, and it was made to be a joke or something comical like the character Urkel on the TV show, Family Matters.