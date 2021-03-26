Woman-Owned, LGBTQ+ Inclusive Tattoo Shop in Walker’s Point

Everyone has their own unique reason for getting a tattoo. Deciding to get a new, permanent piece of art on your body can come with many concerns and nervous jitters, and there are still negative stereotypes surrounding tattooed individuals in the workplace and beyond. That’s why Honey Wraith, located at 211 W. Florida St. in Walker’s Point, aims to be as inclusive and approachable as possible.

When owner Jennifer Love opened Honey Wraith in January, all profits from the grand opening were donated to FORGE, a nonprofit that supports non-binary and transgender individuals. The donation fits her mission to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

Love shared more about her journey to becoming a tattoo artist, and why it is so important to her to create a safe space for her clients.

Where did you grow up?

I was born in Evansville, WI; however, we moved away when I was very young. I spent most of my childhood growing up in Virginia Beach, VA. Eventually moved again to Caledonia, MI, and after I graduated high school, I moved to Milwaukee.

How long have you wanted to be a tattoo artist?

I’ve thought about being a tattoo artist for a long time—since I was in eighth grade, if I remember correctly. It's something I always had the curiosity for; however, it’s not as easy of an occupation to get into as other professions may be. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the tattooing community. It is hands down the best thing that has happened for me. The time between when I was interested in it, was able to pursue it, and when I started it, was very polarizing and challenging.

Did you ever see yourself opening your own shop?

I did see myself opening a shop one day when the time was right, although in the beginning of my tattoo career/apprenticeship It wasn’t yet something that was taking up space in my everyday thoughts, I was mainly focusing on the learning curve of drawing on people, and not paper, anymore. A couple of years in is when I came to the realization that this is the life path I want to take for my career and to provide a space to people that pushes back the negative associations that tattoo shops and artists may have.

Fortunately, the times have gotten much more progressive with tattoos in the workplace and in the military. There aren't so many bans these days, or pressure to hide/cover them up. It's not seen as inappropriate, unprofessional, or frowned upon like it used to be, which is great.

However, there still is a mixed bag of negative connotations that are projected onto the industry. Some tie tattoos to devious behavior, gang/biker/prisoner affiliation, some sort of criminal alignment, some see it as bodily mutilation. So, there are a ton of stereotypes that are tied with tattoos. Since tattoo shops and artists have these negative ties, a lot of times people still find artists and tattoo shops unapproachable. I would love to keep our industry heading in a positive direction, if that makes sense

You donated profits from Honey Wraith’s grand opening to FORGE; why did you choose that organization?

Holding benefits for nonprofits and community organizations will always be part of Honey Wraith’s plan. Part of the reason for creating this studio space is that we want the LGBTQ community to have a tattoo shop that provides a safe environment for us and them without any threat of discourse or discrimination. FORGE felt fitting as the first one, so that we may give back to said community.

What organizations, if any, do you hope to donate to in the future?

There are so many nonprofits and organizations to choose from, which makes it hard to only pick one. The next ones on my list, for example, would be ACLU Wisconsin, Doctors Without Borders, Cream City Foundation, and Hunger Task Force.

Why is it important to you that Honey Wraith is inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community?

It's important to me that Honey Wraith is vocal about being inclusive to the LGBTQ community, (outside of being a part of it), is that over the years in my profession, I have heard countless stories from clients who have experienced prejudice and discrimination for varying reasons while getting a tattoo or being in a tattoo establishment. It’s horrible and shameful that these things happen to clients when they are in such a vulnerable spot, and, because of that, the goal has been to create a space that is safe, inclusive, understanding, and approachable. Tattoo shops and artists have always had negative connotations tied to it. I would like to make a dent in that perception and show the power we have for good. Tattooing is a lucrative industry and we have the ability to do so much. Whether it is a benefit, covering a scar, an old tattoo, helping someone reclaim their body, or providing a safe place for someone who has experienced racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, sexual assault, etc. in a tattoo setting. The goal is to turn that negative into a positive.

Why did you choose to open up the shop in Walker’s Point?

I chose Walker’s Point because of the charm of the building. It’s entirely a personal aesthetic preference for me. And one of the things I love about Milwaukee. The old buildings are great and have so much character (even if they need a lil TLC every now and then). Like I mentioned before, the shop idea has been in the works for a bit, and I honestly didn't expect it to happen this soon, and especially last year of all years. I am the kind of person who looks at apartments and houses for fun. So, while doing that, I stumbled across this space on Florida. At first, I was shocked that no one has taken it right away, as all the other retail spaces in the area were very modern and out of my budget. But when I saw this space I scheduled a showing immediately. And once I was able to see her in person, I knew this was it. All I thought was, “If I don't take this now, I will regret it. This is Honey Wraith!” Outside of that, Walker’s Point just worked out with how charming it is. I didn't have a preference on location, and it worked out perfectly that the charm of the area fits the vision.

What do you think makes your shop unique?

I think what makes Honey Wraith unique is partly what I listed above with prioritizing safety and inclusivity. What adds to that is that we are appointment only, which I've found truly helps with the ease of the client and appointment overall. No one will feel rushed, your artist is focused on you, it won't be as overstimulating as a place with lots of foot traffic, and since the amount of clients per day is so low, it makes navigating COVID during these uncertain times much safer and easier.