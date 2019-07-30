Women Making a Difference

× Expand Ali Kopyt is co-founder of the Women in Design professional organization

Milwaukee’s own Women in Design (WID) has been recently honored by the American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) Diversity Recognition Program for promoting the great work produced by women in Milwaukee’s creative design fields. WID hosts numerous lectures, mentoring events, community service projects and panel presentations, creating a community rooted in supporting each other and advancing architecture into a more inclusive and equitable profession. Starting as 20 friends meeting sporadically, WID is now rallying more than 150 attendees at their programming events, a testament to their powerful efforts. Off the Cuff met with Ali Kopyt, one of the managing architects with Korb + Associates Architects and on WID’s leadership team to discuss this recognition.

What was the process like to get the Diversity Award?

The AIA puts out a call. It was a great process for us to go through because they ask about our organization, how we see ourselves, how we define ourselves and then what kind of actions we are taking, how we are fulfilling our mission. Because we are so grassroots and organic with a small budget, it allowed us some time to reflect. It was a great opportunity to see where we have been, how we’ve gotten to where we are and where we want to go. We were able to share that with the AIA, and they thought our program is something worth recognizing, which is a really great honor.

What are some of WID’s goals?

Empowerment, advocacy, creating a strong community, being involved in how we can help support our community. When you think about architects in your head, you picture a white dude. It’s just the way it is. That’s what we are looking to change, what we are looking to put forward as local architects, as local designers, as talented women. Which is aligned with AIA’s mission because they recognize the significant role women are playing in the field of architecture and design.

How do you think having women in leadership will change architecture?

In so many wonderful ways. I think about girls like my daughters, and what they get to see as they’re growing up as being normal rather than an exception. Having women in leadership should be commonplace, not this abstract idea where this question doesn’t even need to exist. I think people of a variety of genders and backgrounds can bring strength to so many aspects of a leadership position.

How does WID make architecture a more diverse, inclusive and equitable profession?

Women in Design’s mission is advocacy. We spotlight the work of women and highlight ways women can be themselves. We provide tools for them to see themselves differently, to help build confidence and support structures around each other. There is a lot of comradery and friendships that have been built out of this organization which expands the network of powerful, amazing women in the city. We have also expanded to filmmakers, toy makers, graphic artists, graphic designers, fashion and all different types of designers that really enrich the community we are involved with.

I am just constantly in awe at the things we are able to make happen. I am really honored with a lot of the partnerships we have forged over the last few years with the Women’s Fund, with the W Crew… I think it is important that we are not working in isolation. There are other great women’s organizations out there that we are able to collaborate with, which is really exciting.

For more information, visit widmke.com.