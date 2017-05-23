Al McGuire's Back!

The enticing phrase “back by popular demand” is so often tossed into advertising (true or not) that it’s easy to just ignore as hype. Every so often, though, it fits. In the case of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s recent production of Hall of Fame sports broadcaster Dick Enberg’s McGuire , it’s not hyperbole—the Rep’s recent eight-week run was quickly sold out.

The connections between Enberg, McGuire and Tony Award-winning actor Anthony Crivello (who portrays the legendary coach) are serendipitous, indeed. Enberg was the TV announcer for Al McGuire’s Marquette basketball games in the ’70s—including the 1977 National Championship—and Crivello was captain of Marquette’s courtside cheerleading squad during the 1974-’75 season. All this helps lend authenticity and gravitas to the whole undertaking. McGuire returns for a limited engagement this month.

