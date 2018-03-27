Theater Preview: Mar. 29-Apr. 4, 2018

Sexual Perversity in Chicago

A lurid title such as Sexual Perversity in Chicago is certainly attention grabbing enough, but, apparently, rather too shocking for Hollywood. This David Mamet sex-and-romance comedy was given the far tamer name About Last Night when it was adapted (twice: 1986 and 2014) for feature film. And, despite the title, it’s not so much about sexual perversity, per se, as it is about fairly typical, modern-day heterosexual birds and bees—love, lust and fantasies—as well as an exploration of the oftentimes seemingly unbridgeable gaps that exist between the sexes when it comes to affairs of the heart.

The play is set in Chicago in the 1970s and, as The New York Times described upon its 1974 debut, “takes funny and painful digs at the fantasies and distances of the contemporary sexual game.” The play centers on a romantic couple and their respective friends. Dan Shapiro and Deborah Soloman, both in their 20s, are intermittently in and out of love with each other; both are relative novices at all this. There’s also Bernardo Litko, Dan’s friend and associate, who is something of a macho braggart (especially regarding bedroom “conquests”); and Joan Webber, Deborah’s friend and roommate, whose experiences with the opposite sex have left her both cynical and distrustful. Theatergoers beware: The language and, of course, subject matter, are very adult.

March 30-April 14 at The Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For tickets, visit thealchemisttheatre.com.

Antony and Cleopatra

William Shakespeare’s tragic romance Antony and Cleopatra debuted in 1607 at the Globe Theatre. It may seem remarkable that something so old could have much relevance for today; let alone the fact that its setting is cast yet further back in time—to ancient Rome. But its themes of betrayal, power-seeking, lust and love are all too human and will be forever relevant to us; such emotions and drives are what make us…us. The fact that it contains one of the relatively few stand-out Shakespearian female characters makes it all the more interesting as a theater piece.

Boozy Bard Productions’ Shakespeare Raw series took on Julius Caesar last season—a work for which Antony and Cleopatra is something of a sequel. Hence, Boozy Bard’s actors will be donning the togas and sandals—and downing the alcohol—again for this production. (For the uninitiated, their technique is to give the actors little warning as to which character they will play and have them periodically imbibe throughout the show.)

Speaking once more of Antony and Cleopatra’s relevance to today, the Act Two line, “I will praise any man that will praise me,” should have a familiar ring; simply apply the “me” therein to a certain White House occupier.

April 2-4 (all at 7:30 p.m.) at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 901 W. Juneau Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door—$5 if you’re in a toga.