Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 1-7, 2019

Molière’s classic theatrical comedy Tartuffe comes to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios while American Players Theatre opens three new plays.

Theater

Tartuffe

When the vagrant Tartuffe disguises himself as a virtuous and pious man, he is able to get himself into the good graces of the wealthy Orgon and his mother, Madame Pernelle. They take Tartuffe into their home and promise him Orgon’s daughter’s hand in marriage (even as he secretly attempts to seduce Orgon’s wife, Elmire). Though everyone else in the family sees through Tartuffe’s ruse, they are unable to convince Orgon that Tartuffe is anything but what he says. French playwright Molière premiered his most famous theatrical comedy, Tartuffe, in 1664. That’s 355 years ago. One of the reasons this play remains in the world’s theatrical repertoire is because its characters—Tartuffe, Elmire and Orgon—are considered among the greatest classical theatre roles.

Interestingly and tellingly, it was banned shortly after its premiere due to pressure upon the French king by the Catholic archbishop of Paris, who thought the moral ambiguity perceived in Tartuffe was too dangerous for religious reasons. For this reason, contemporary French and English both use the word “tartuffe” to describe a hypocrite who, ostensibly and exaggeratedly, feigns virtue, especially religious virtue. (John Jahn)

Aug. 2-18 at Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis. For tickets, call 414-207-4879 or visit villageplayhouse.org/tartuffe.

Fences

American Players Theatre (APT) will be opening three plays in August. First will be August Wilson’s Pulitzer-Prize winning classic, Fences, followed by Lauren Gunderson’s charming The Book of Will and finally a two-part version of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House by Simon Stephens. These plays join five others currently playing on APT’s stages. Artistic director Brenda DeVita says, “We could not be more thrilled by how our 40th season has rolled out so far. We’re so proud of all the shows on stage right now… We’re so excited for Fences, our first August Wilson play, to open.”

Troy’s yard is his refuge—a sanctuary where the grass is finally green, but it can always be greener, right? His story is both unique and universal: a portrait of the unsteady bridge between fathers and sons and the wives and mothers who stand cheering for both sides while hanging their own dreams out to dry. Fences involves a story strong enough to bear the weight of injustice, yearning and love. APT describes Fences as “a lyrical, heartbreaking love song sung in Wilson’s unparalleled poetry about people whose hearts beat vast and deep.” (John Jahn)

Aug. 2-Sept. 28 in the Hill Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green. For tickets and more information about Fences and other APT plays, call 608-588-2361 or visit americanplayers.org.

Dance

DanceLAB Teen: Conversations

This concert of new original work by the Danceworks Youth Performance Company has become a popular summer event under the guidance of director Gina Laurenzi. “Senior company members have spent the summer creating thoughtful duets and trios,” Laurenzi said. “They’ve written and reflected on their interactions with others and have transformed these life experiences into intimate movement conversations.” The result, “sculpted” by Laurenzi, blends her choreography with “uniquely individual additions and adaptions by the youth artists.” It’s set to original music by Twin Talk, a Chicago jazz trio featuring Laurenzi’s brother, Dustin, on sax. Improvisation-inspired, the band makes its music much like dancers make dance. (John Schneider)

Performances are Saturday, Aug. 3, at Danceworks Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water St. for tickets or more information, call 414-277-8480 or visit danceworksmke.org.

More To Do

Rag Head, An American Story

Rag Head is a powerful one-woman show about Sikhs in post-9/11 America. It will be making its Milwaukee debut at the Broadway Theatre Center with three shows on Aug. 3 and 4. Rag Head was written and will be directed and performed by actor-activist Sundeep Morrison. Ticket proceeds will benefit The Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee in its efforts to educate and foster unity. In 2012, a white supremacist entered a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wis., and murdered six people (compounding his inherent ignorance by mistaking Sikhs for his intended targets, Muslims). These performances mark the seventh anniversary of that tragic event. Rag Head deftly and momentously explores hate, hope and American identity. For tickets and more information, call 414-291-7800, stop by the box office at 158 N. Broadway or visit broadwaytheatrecenter.com.