Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 15-21, 2019

Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Academy at Civic Theatre (A.C.T.) offers arts education programs for kids ages 4 and up. The kids show what they know in a variety showcase Saturday, Aug. 17.

Theater

A.C.T. Summer Showcase

Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Academy at Civic Theatre (A.C.T.) offers arts education programs for kids ages 4 and up. The A.C.T. program offers classes in improvisation, comedy, character development, dance and acting. These take place after school hours, on weekends and, more at present, throughout the summer. The program is accessible to all students, regardless of financial circumstances. As they explain it, “Students who are flexing their creative muscles in the present also are developing into a population of citizens with a heightened sense of cultural literacy. These same students will be future participants in the theater, patrons, donors, volunteers and ambassadors for the arts.”

After participating in the A.C.T.’s after-school and summer classes, students who’ve studied the multiple disciplines of performing arts in the program are ready to show what they know: “Students of all ages sing, dance, act and improvise their way through a fun-filled variety show,” Waukesha Civic explains.

Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.