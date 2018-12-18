Performing Arts Weekly: Dec. 20-26, 2018

Classical Music

“Don’t Do the Crime if You Can’t Make It Rhyme!”

As Milwaukee Metro Voices’ John Buchel says of the ensemble’s next concert, subtitled “A Revue of Music by Jason Powell,” “Tickets are only $16, so we hope it is a very accessible way to take a break and enjoy some entertainment during the holiday season.” Powell, MMV’s creative director, has several hit musicals under his belt, including For Purely Elfish Reasons, Invader? I Hardly Knew Her and Fortuna the Time-Bender vs. the Schoolgirls of Doom.

Powell’s original music has anchored these and other eclectic, fan-favorite theatrical productions. At this revue, the audience will hear several of Powell’s clever, wide-ranging original tunes, including “Sweet Midwestern Girl,” “I Like You,” “The Trout Uprising of 2017” and “I’m Good.” This being the holiday season, Powell will also include some of his original holiday jingles. Founded in 2006, Milwaukee Metro Voices showcases local talent in original works of music, theatre and more.

Dec. 20-23 at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit milwaukeemetrovoices.org.