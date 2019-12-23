Performing Arts Weekly: Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2019

This week, Skylight Music Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre collaborate to create an imaginatively reinvigorated performance of William S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s gothic melodrama Ruddigore.

Theater

Ruddigore

Skylight Music Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre collaborate to create an imaginatively reinvigorated performance of the gothic melodrama Ruddigore; or, The Witch’s Curse (to give it its full name), celebrating Skylight’s long history of producing the cherished works of William S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. This production features stage direction by Jill Anna Ponasik and Catie O’Donnell, music direction by Tim Rebers and choreography by James Zager. Ruddigore is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Savoy Operas and the 10th of 14 comic operas they’d pen together.

Ruddigore premiered in London in 1887 and, admittedly, wasn’t an immediate sensation (being unfairly compared to Gilbert and Sullivan’s immensely successful The Mikado, which immediately preceded it). But, after a few changes, it achieved a run of 288 performances and became quite profitable. Reviews, likewise, improved. The Illustrated London News enthused: “Sir Arthur Sullivan has eminently succeeded alike in the expression of refined sentiment and comic humor. In the former respect, the charm of graceful melody prevails; while, in the latter, the music of the most grotesque situations is redolent of fun.” (John Jahn)

Jan. 3-19 in the Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.

A.C.T. Combat Boot Camp 2020

Playwrights, directors and actors ages 15-19 will go through the theatrical version of boot camp at Waukesha Civic Theatre. They’ll have only four days to take original scripts from mere concepts to live performances. No, they can’t get a head start, either. All the topics, locations, directors and actors for these concept-to-performance plays will be, quite literally, pulled from a hat. As they aptly, succinctly put it: “No preparation; no mercy—just young artists flying without a net!” You’re invited to witness the final results. (John Jahn)

Performances take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

“Lost in Boston”

On their way to Broadway, hit shows sometimes cut great songs. Local favorites Joel Kopischke, Rána Roman and Ryan Cappleman bring to light these rediscovered gems from well-known classics, including West Side Story, Hamilton, Guys and Dolls, Wicked, Company, Waitress, South Pacific and many more in cabaret style and pizzazz. Kopischke has been performing professionally for more than 25 years, appearing with the Skylight, the MSO, First Stage, Melody Top and Northern Sky (among others). He’s the writer of one of Wisconsin’s favorite musicals, Dairy Heirs. (John Jahn)

Jan. 3 and 4 at the Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E. Forest St. For tickets, call 262-560-3172 or visit oasd.k12.wi.us.

Dance

“Centered”

Rightly among the finalists for Best Dance Company in the Shepherd Express’ current Best of Milwaukee competition, choreographer Morgan Williams’ still new Water Street Dance Milwaukee will present a major Sunday afternoon concert on its home stage, the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Sunday, Jan. 5. The company is a Marcus Center resident. The concert will be a collection of original works made for the dancers and titled “Centered” to suggest that the group has stabilized, deepened its self-knowledge and grown confident in the style Williams calls “contemporary fusion,” based in both ballet and hip-hop.

In recent months, the company has presented several absolutely thrilling, free, salon-style performances at the small Daync Studio on the East Side. These have allowed the dancers to test new work-in-progress, polish existing repertory, intensify individual performances and heighten ensemble skills. Each featured live music by master composer and violinist Allen Russell. The professional company includes Nanya El Madyun Wilson, Allison Slamann, Ashley Tomaszewski, Alex Seager, Maddi McCormick, Sara Silvis, Anna Stachnik and EddieOmar Gonzalez. Williams choreographs and sometimes dances. “Centered” will also feature a work by Luis Antonio, past winner of Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet “Winning Works Choreographic Competition.” The youth company will perform, too. (John Schneider)

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. Call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.