Performing Arts Weekly: Dec. 27, 2018-Jan. 9, 2019

Theater

The Book of Mormon

Winner of nine Tony Awards including best musical, score, direction and book, The Book of Mormon returns to the Marcus Center for a one-week engagement. The popular musical features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated TV series, “South Park.” The musical is choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw and is co-directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

First staged in 2011, the musical makes light of various Mormon beliefs and practices, but ultimately endorses the positive, human power of love and service. The Book of Mormon follows two LDS missionaries attempting to preach their religion to Ugandan villagers. The earnest young men are challenged by the lack of interest of the locals, who are preoccupied with somewhat more pressing problems like AIDS, famine and oppression.

Jan. 2-6 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.

Comicality

According to Merriam-Webster, “comicality” refers to “the amusing quality or element in something.” Thus, it makes a most apropos title for a delightful musical revue replete with humorous songs and comedy routines timed perfectly to help us all release some holiday season stress during the waning days of 2018.

Comicality includes songs from such household names as Barry Manilow, Billy Joel and Rupert Holmes, tunes from some of New York City’s best comedy theater writers and additional material from Waukesha Civic Theatre’s very own “musical madmen,” as they put it. With an all-Wisconsin cast and the accompaniment of the “Comicality All-Star Band,” this revue is a great way to say good-bye to 2018 and kick off the new year in just the right mood. (John Jahn)

Dec. 29-31 at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.